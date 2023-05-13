CHEVROLET NCS AT DARLINGTON: Qualifying Report

· At the conclusion of the NASCAR Cup Series practice session at Darlington Raceway, Chevrolet drivers took the top-three spots on the final speed chart, led by Chase Elliott and the No. 9 Llumar Throwback Camaro ZL1 team, clocking-in a fastest lap of 29.231 second, at 168.232 mph.

· Defending Darlington Raceway NASCAR Cup Series winner, Erik Jones, was second-fastest in his No. 43 Allegiant Camaro ZL1, followed by Elliott’s teammate William Byron, No. 24 Axalta Throwback Camaro ZL1, in the third position.

· Five Chevrolet drivers advanced to the final round of qualifying to take a top-10 starting position in tomorrow’s Goodyear 400 at Darlington Raceway led by the 2023 Daytona 500 Champion Ricky Stenhouse Jr., qualifying his No. 47 Kroger / Country Crock Camaro ZL1 in the third position.

· Stenhouse Jr.’s top-three qualifying effort marks his second top-10 start at Darlington Raceway; and his fourth top-10 start this season.

· FS1 will broadcast the NASCAR Cup Series Goodyear 400 on Sunday, May 14, at 3 p.m. ET. Live coverage can also be found on the MRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio Channel 90.

TEAM CHEVY UNOFFICIAL TOP-10 STARTING LINEUP:

POS. DRIVER

3rd Ricky Stenhouse Jr., No. 47 Kroger / Country Crock Camaro ZL1

4th William Byron, No. 24 Axalta Throwback Camaro ZL1

5th Ross Chastain, No. 1 Worldwide Express / UPS Camaro ZL1

6th Daniel Suarez, No. 99 Quaker State Camaro ZL1

7th Kyle Larson, No. 5 HendrickCars.com Throwback Camaro ZL1

TOP-FIVE UNOFFICIAL STARTING LINEUP:

POS. DRIVER

1. Martin Truex Jr. (Toyota)

2. Bubba Wallace (Toyota)

3. Ricky Stenhouse Jr. (Chevrolet)

4. William Byron (Chevrolet)

5. Ross Chastain (Chevrolet)

GM PR