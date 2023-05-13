Ford Performance - NCTS Darlington 1 Post-Race Quotes

MATT CRAFTON, No. 88 Ideal Door/Menards Ford F-150 – “We made so many changes today and came a long ways to get it in the top 10, but then they just proceed to wreck each other and run into each other and have zero respect for each other. My guys did a good job of making our truck a lot better, but I can’t believe we were off as bad as we were the first three-quarters of that race.” BEN RHODES, No. 99 Farm Paint Ford F-150 – “Something went wrong in stage one. The truck was evil to drive. I think we had a left-rear tire going down from what my guys said, but that ruined the first stage. We were lucky to get our lap back. Once we did that, though, I lost the brakes. For at least half the race I had no brakes, which is an extremely nervous feeling at a track where you really need them. The tire falloff is so huge that I had to really back my corners way up and be careful not to run into anybody, so it was a very eventful and very challenging night. Finally, we were in position to get a top 10 and salvage it and the caution comes out and we get wrecked on the restart. It looked like the 35 got loose on the bottom and then just fenced us, along with another truck, so it was just a really tough night. Ultimately, we were salvaging it. We had a clean truck and we could have been fairly happy and now it’s just a lot of work going forward.”