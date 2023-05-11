Hendrick Motorsports Media Advance: Darlington

Kyle Larson, driver of the No. 5 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1, on racing at Darlington Raceway: "I always look forward to going to Darlington (Raceway). I want to win everywhere, but especially at tracks I haven’t won at yet. Darlington would definitely be one of the top on my list of tracks I hope to win at. I’ve been really fast there before and I’m excited to race at 'The Lady in Black' again."



Cliff Daniels, crew chief of the No. 5 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1, on what makes Darlington a challenging track: "Kyle (Larson) loves Darlington (Raceway). I love Darlington. It is such a a great track because it is so challenging. Every aspect of the track is so much fun. It's got the character of bumps, different lanes and different age asphalt. You've got the patch of (turns) one and two that is newer pavement and has a lot of grip and then the rest of the track doesn't have much grip. It's a track that we love going to. What it takes to get it done there, of course, is in the department of having a fast car, great execution and all of those things. I feel like we've done that before and it still hasn't quite paid off for us. Hopefully, we find whatever the final tokens are that we need to get it done."



Chase Elliott, driver of the No. 9 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1, on what this weekend’s throwback scheme means to him: "This one means a lot. Those years were extremely crucial, not only for the number, but I’m not even sure I would have found racing had those years not been going on. If I wasn’t exposed then, I don’t know that I’d find it. Those years impacted me heavily and certainly sparked my interest to want to try to do it.”



Elliott on racing at Darlington: “Darlington (Raceway) has been a struggle over the years. We ran really good there my first trip (in the NASCAR Xfinity Series), but really ever since then it’s been hard to be consistently strong there. Both ends of the track are really different and it’s always kind of hard to get your car exactly like you want it on both ends. Obviously, I haven't quite figured out how to do that. If I had to give a one-word answer on racing at Darlington, it would be challenging."



Alan Gustafson, crew chief of the No. 9 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1, on what is key for running well at Darlington: "To be good at Darlington (Raceway), I think you’ve got to have a good handling car. (Turns) one and two are really fast. You have to be able to drive up the hill with security and turn and race across the center of the corner, run a lot of throttle and then turn down off of two with good front-end turn and stability. In (turns) three and four, you typically get loose into that corner and then tight through the center and free off, so it's a barrage of issues. It's very different loading end-to-end and how the car responds from the accelerations. It makes it tough, but it makes it really fun and gives you the opportunity to make a difference, you know, both with the car and the driver. I love the place. It's one of the most unique tracks we've got and it's super specific."



William Byron, driver of the No. 24 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1, on what he expects for this weekend: "Darlington (Raceway) is one of the tracks I really like racing at. You have to manage tires throughout a run because the surface is so old and really uses tires up. We had a hot slick surface last weekend to race on and had a couple tires 'slip' because of it. This weekend will be similar in that situation but you really have to manage them throughout the entire run as well. You can’t go too hard early on because you’ll fall off too much in the end. I think running the truck race on Friday will help with that as well. It will help me get up to speed on what the track characteristics are like since we were there last fall.”



Rudy Fugle, crew chief of the No. 24 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1, on what makes Darlington a good race: “You have two completely different ends to Darlington (Raceway). (Turns) one and two you will run a lot of throttle and you’ll be pretty close to the wall. Going into (turn) three you’re going to have to stomp on the brakes, and you can get fairly low or you can rip the wall, but just know you’ll get loose at that end of the track if you do. It makes for a heck of a race. It’s one of those races that you don’t get the full experience unless you watch it in person. If you could get down there and sit in turn four to see how sideways the cars are, you’ll see how crazy it is to drive those things."



Blake Harris, crew chief of the No. 48 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1, on preparing for Darlington: "Darlington (Raceway) is one of my favorite tracks. It’s a little older and it has a lot of character. It burns tires off and is one of the highest tire degradation tracks we go to, so typically I think it is one of the best races we have. There are a lot of driver inputs and guys who are good at managing their stuff can utilize their ability to do that this weekend. There is a lot that comes into play from the set-up perspective as well. I have had a couple of Southern 500 wins there with other drivers before joining Hendrick Motorsports. When I went to Colorado to join Furniture Row (Racing), we were kind of an underdog team and winning the Southern 500 was the victory that put us on the map. So, I think because of that win, it’s always been a special place for me – and it’s close to home, so I get a little more time at home with my family."



Harris, on what it takes to win at Darlington: "Darlington (Raceway) is one of those places that if you win a race, it doesn’t matter which one, there is something gritty about that. The guys that can just get up on the wheel, get after it all day, put it all together and survive show a lot of talent. The evolution of the race is the toughest part. You have guys that are going to get into the wall or blow a tire or slide into someone else and lose their cool and there are a lot of pit stops. Darlington is one of the places that has so many layers just to get to the final stage on the lead lap and that doesn’t even take into account the fact that you need a good handling car."