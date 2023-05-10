Ross Chastain Trackhouse Racing Darlington 1 Advance

Ross Chastain’s No. 1 Chevrolet is going to be a familiar sight to many longtime NASCAR fans this weekend at Darlington (S.C.) Raceway.

Worldwide Express will alter the traditional blue and black paint scheme it has campaigned with Chastain the last two seasons, and instead outfit Chastain in a paint scheme like the UPS® livery NASCAR Hall of Fame driver Dale Jarrett raced in 2001 at Robert Yates Racing.

The change is part of the ninth annual “Official Throwback Weekend of NASCAR” when the industry honors the sport’s 75-year history.

Nearly all the NASCAR Cup Series teams will sport throwback paint schemes in Sunday’s Goodyear 400 - one of the most anticipated race weekends of the year for fans, teams and partners.

Chastain hopes he can replicate Jarrett’s success in the paint scheme.

In 2001, Jarrett took the checkered flag at Darlington, Texas Motor Speedway in Fort Worth, Martinsville (Va.) Speedway and New Hampshire Motor Speedway in Loudon. He finished fifth in the standings. The 2014 NASCAR Hall of Fame inductee won 32 of his 668 races over a 24-year career that included the 1999 championship.

He finished in the top-five in points every season beginning in 1996 through 2001. His last Cup Series race came at Bristol (Tenn.) Motor Speedway in 2008. He currently works as a commentator for NBC Sports. He’ll also drive the pace car in Darlington on Sunday.

Worldwide Express is the nation’s largest non-retail UPS Authorized Reseller and has been connecting businesses to small package services through the parcel carrier since 2008. Worldwide Express customers account for more than 30.5 million annual packages in the UPS system.

Chastain, a native of Alva, Florida, arrives in Darlington as the Cup Series points leader after a fifth-place finish last weekend at Kansas Speedway in Kansas City. He’s posted five top-five and six top-10 finishes this season leading 254 laps.

Chastain’s four stage victories trails only William Byron’s six stage victories. Byron has earned 106 stage points while Chastain has tallied 99 to lead the Cup Series.

It will be a busy weekend for the 30-year-old driver.

In addition to the Cup race this weekend, Chastain will pilot the No. 91 Xfinity car for DGM Racing, and he'll also drive the No. 41 Worldwide Express Silverado for Niece Motorsports in the Craftsman Truck Series.

Fox Sports 1 will broadcast Sunday's 293-lap race at 3 p.m. EDT.