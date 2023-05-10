Wednesday, May 10

Ross Chastain Trackhouse Racing Darlington 1 Advance

NASCAR Cup Series News
Wednesday, May 10 0
Ross Chastain Trackhouse Racing Darlington 1 Advance

Ross Chastain’s No. 1 Chevrolet is going to be a familiar sight to many longtime NASCAR fans this weekend at Darlington (S.C.) Raceway. 

 

Worldwide Express will alter the traditional blue and black paint scheme it has campaigned with Chastain the last two seasons, and instead outfit Chastain in a paint scheme like the UPS® livery NASCAR Hall of Fame driver Dale Jarrett raced in 2001 at Robert Yates Racing.

 

The change is part of the ninth annual “Official Throwback Weekend of NASCAR” when the industry honors the sport’s 75-year history. 

 

Nearly all the NASCAR Cup Series teams will sport throwback paint schemes in Sunday’s Goodyear 400 - one of the most anticipated race weekends of the year for fans, teams and partners. 

 

Chastain hopes he can replicate Jarrett’s success in the paint scheme. 

 

In 2001, Jarrett took the checkered flag at Darlington, Texas Motor Speedway in Fort Worth, Martinsville (Va.) Speedway and New Hampshire Motor Speedway in Loudon. He finished fifth in the standings. The 2014 NASCAR Hall of Fame inductee won 32 of his 668 races over a 24-year career that included the 1999 championship. 

 

He finished in the top-five in points every season beginning in 1996 through 2001. His last Cup Series race came at Bristol (Tenn.) Motor Speedway in 2008. He currently works as a commentator for NBC Sports. He’ll also drive the pace car in Darlington on Sunday. 

 

Worldwide Express is the nation’s largest non-retail UPS Authorized Reseller and has been connecting businesses to small package services through the parcel carrier since 2008. Worldwide Express customers account for more than 30.5 million annual packages in the UPS system.

 

Chastain, a native of Alva, Florida, arrives in Darlington as the Cup Series points leader after a fifth-place finish last weekend at Kansas Speedway in Kansas City. He’s posted five top-five and six top-10 finishes this season leading 254 laps.

 

Chastain’s four stage victories trails only William Byron’s six stage victories. Byron has earned 106 stage points while Chastain has tallied 99 to lead the Cup Series. 

 

It will be a busy weekend for the 30-year-old driver. 

 

In addition to the Cup race this weekend, Chastain will pilot the No. 91 Xfinity car for DGM Racing, and he'll also drive the No. 41 Worldwide Express Silverado for Niece Motorsports in the Craftsman Truck Series.

 

Fox Sports 1 will broadcast Sunday's 293-lap race at 3 p.m. EDT.

Chastain's Darlington Paint Scheme
 

2023 Standings
 

 

Ross Chastain, Driver of the No. 1 Worldwide Express Chevrolet

Can you talk about driving the Worldwide Express, UPS scheme this weekend?

“It was really cool that Worldwide Express chose a Dale Jarrett UPS paint scheme. There is a natural connection for Worldwide Express to select that scheme. WWEX is actually the largest UPS authorized reseller. So there's a business connection for them choosing it and Dale made that paint scheme very visible during his career. So many fans and people remember Dale driving the brown and white scheme, and all of the commercials they used to do.”

 

What do you think about Darlington?

 

“I like going to Darlington. Its such a unique track and I love how challenging it is. Every corner is so unique and its so challenging to get your car set to turn well at the track. This weekend I'll be able to get a lot of laps in by running all three series. It's a fun weekend with it being throwback and all of the excitement that surrounds it."

 

Chastain Notes

  • 2023 marks Chastain's third full-time Cup Series season. The Chevrolet driver's first Cup Series start occurred in 2017.
  • In 2022, Chastain won his first career Cup Series race at Circuit of the Americas in Austin, Texas on March 27 and his second at Talladega (Ala.) Superspeedway on April 24.
  • The Chevrolet driver finished second in the season ending championship standings.
  • Voted 2022 National Motorsports Press Association's Driver of the Year.
  • Known for the "Hail Melon" move at Martinsville (Va.) Speedway that has garnered over 225 million views and 1.2B impressions.
  • Moose car from Martinsville topped all diecasts in sales for 2022.
  • Chastain owns 198 Xfinity Series starts with two wins (Las Vegas in Sept. 2018, and Daytona in July 2019), 23 top-five and 49 top-10 finishes. 
  • The Florida native has 104 Craftsman Truck Series starts with four wins, three earned in 2019, and one in 2022 at Charlotte (N.C.) Motor Speedway, 21 top-five and 46 top-10 finishes. 
  • Chastain joined Trackhouse Racing for the 2022 season after Chip Ganassi Racing was acquired last off season by Justin Marks.
  • Chastain has driven for Premium Motorsports, Spire Motorsports and Roush Fenway Racing in the Cup Series before his first full-time season in 2021.

Trackhouse Racing PR

Rate this item
(0 votes)
« Harrison Burton Darlington 1 Transcript
Speedway Digest Staff

Follow us on Twitter @SpeedwayDigest

Latest from Speedway Digest Staff

back to top
X

No right click

Please link the article.