Kaulig Racing Weekly Advance | Darlington Raceway

AJ Allmendinger, No. 16 BTS Tire & Wheel Distributors Camaro ZL1 AJ Allmendinger has made 11 NCS starts at Darlington Raceway and has an average finish of 26.1.

The 2023 Goodyear 400 will be Allmendinger’s first NCS start at Darlington Raceway since 2018.

Allmendinger is coming off of a 14th-place finish at Kansas Speedway, his second-best finish of the 2023 season. “Darlington is a racetrack that had never really been high on my list, but over the years, running Xfinity there, I definitely felt like I at least got a better understanding of how to drive the racetrack. Hopefully that will carry over to the Cup side of it and allow me to try to be at least better and give us a direction of the way we need to go there. It’s one of the toughest race tracks that we drive on, and it’s always been a huge challenge for me. Hopefully some of the stuff we learned in Kansas carries over to Darlington and we can unload, have decent speed, and work on it from there.” - AJ Allmendinger on Darlington Raceway