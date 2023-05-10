Daniel Suárez Trackhouse Racing Darlington Advance

Suárez arrives in Darlington after a 15th-place finish last weekend at Kansas Speedway where he finished fifth in Stage 1, but suffered front end damage then couldn't get a caution in the final laps that would have enabled him to use a fresh set of tires while most of the field would have raced on used tires.

He is in 16th place in the playoff race, just four points above the cutoff for the final transfer position. A win will certainly secure his second consecutive year racing in the playoffs, but scoring a good finish will be another step toward a berth in the playoffs that begin Sept. 3 when the NASCAR Cup Series returns to Darlington for the Southern 500.

“We are going to Darlington this weekend with only one thought in mind and that’s to win,” said the 31-year-old Suárez. “We will certainly enjoy the Throwback celebration and all the activities, but Sunday afternoon is where we must shine. It isn’t about points yet; we are focused on winning.”

Darlington Raceway is one of the most historic tracks on the NASCAR circuit, known for its unique egg-shaped layout and challenging turns. The track has been hosting NASCAR races since 1950 and is known for producing some of the most exciting and memorable moments in NASCAR history.