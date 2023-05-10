Daniel Suárez Trackhouse Racing Darlington Advance

To prepare for a chance to win $1 million at the May 21 NASCAR All-Star Race held for the first time at the historic North Wilkesboro Speedway, Daniel Suárez will race in the ASA STARS National Tour event on May 16 and in the May 17 CARS Tour Late Model Stock race on the .625-mile oval.
“I have never been to North Wilkesboro nor really spent much time driving a late model,” said Suárez who became the first Mexican driver to win a Cup Series race when he dominated at Sonoma (Calif.) Raceway in June.
“Every little bit helps. Plus, it is going to be a lot of fun going short track racing. Getting familiar with the track will help our program a lot.”
Suárez will drive the No. 99 Jockey Chevrolet in the ASA race for Rackley W.A.R. of Nashville, Tennessee, and in the CARS race for R and S Race Cars from South Boston, Virginia.
The Jockey partnership with Trackhouse began last year and was the first such team sponsorship in the 147-year history of the apparel brand. At the core of the partnership was the launch of the brand’s Made in America* Collection – an effort aimed at delivering premium quality product, support reshoring American manufacturing jobs, supporting families and farmers in local communities, and providing a more sustainable option for American consumers.
The CARS Tour debuted in 2015 and features Late Model Stock Cars and Pro Late Model divisions. At the end of the 2022 season, an ownership group consisting of Dale Earnhardt Jr., Kevin Harvick, Jeff Burton, and Trackhouse Entertainment Group founder and owner Justin Marks purchased the series.
Suárez has qualified for the 200-lap NASCAR All-Star Race on May 21.
FS1 will televise the All-Star Race while the subscription service Flo Racing will broadcast the late model events.