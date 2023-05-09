Spire Motorsports Teams up with TD Bank for Coca-Cola 600

Spire Motorsports announced today it will join TD Bank, America's Most Convenient Bank®, to promote the opening of six TD Bank retail banking locations in the greater Charlotte (N.C.) area, including branding on Corey LaJoie’s No. 7 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 at the NASCAR Cup Series (NCS) Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway.



TD Bank is one of the 10 largest banks in the U.S. and provides a full array of financial products and services to consumers and businesses throughout its Maine-to-Florida footprint. The bank will open its first Charlotte store on Friday, May 12, at 6611 Carmel Road with a two-day community celebration featuring a guest appearance by LaJoie and the No. 7 car beginning at 9 a.m.



"NASCAR is a huge part of the community here in Charlotte,” said Hugh Allen, Regional President of the Mid-South Metro, TD Bank. “What better way to celebrate our first retail location than by teaming up with Spire Motorsports and Corey LaJoie for the iconic Coca-Cola 600. We're excited to introduce our unexpectedly human brand to the Charlotte area and look forward to seeing some TD Green on the racetrack later this month."



LaJoie has logged nine previous NCS starts at the legendary 1.5-mile Concord, N.C., oval and earned a venue/race-best 12th-place finish in the 2019 running of NASCAR’s longest race.



“The Coca-Cola 600 is a crown jewel on the NASCAR Cup Series schedule each season,” said LaJoie. “Memorial Day weekend at Charlotte Motor Speedway is a piece of Americana like no other. From the moment you step onto the property, you can feel the patriotism. Honoring American heroes who have sacrificed their lives for this country is the recurring theme of the race, and it feels more impactful every year. I can’t think of a better way to introduce TD Bank to NASCAR and to Charlotte. I’m thrilled to show off our Spire Motorsports Chevy Camaro and meet staff, customers, and race fans as we jump start the program at the new TD Bank store on May 12.”



The Coca-Cola 600 from Charlotte Motor Speedway will be televised live on FOX Sunday, May 28 beginning at 6 p.m. Eastern Daylight Time. The 14th of 36 races on the 2023 NCS schedule will be broadcast live on the Performance Racing Network and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio Channel 90.

Spire Motorsports PR