Keselowski Finishes 19th in Kansas

Brad Keselowski drove to a 19th-place finish Sunday in the King’s Hawaiian Ford at Kansas Speedway in a race with 11 different caution flags across 400 miles.

Keselowski, a two-time winner in Kansas, put the No. 6 20th on the grid following Saturday’s qualifying session. After a quick yellow just five laps in, a strategy call in the race’s first green-flag pit cycle kept the No. 6 on track for most of the opening stage, before he eventually pitted with 15 laps remaining in the segment.

Keselowski took the wave around in the stage two break and stayed out, putting him 21st and back on the lead lap to begin the second stage of 105 laps. In total five cautions flew in that stage alone with the King’s Hawaiian team taking multiple opportunities to make adjustments on the front end. Two yellows alone were displayed in the final 10 laps of the stage, with Keselowski ultimately finishing it 12th.

Stage three saw four yellow flags with the last coming out with 48 laps to go, ad Keselowski was scored 13th at the time and went on to finish 19th.

Racing action continues next weekend at Darlington Raceway. Race coverage on Sunday is set for 3 p.m. ET on FS1, with radio coverage on MRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

RFK PR