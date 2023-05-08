Monday, May 08

Front Row Motorsports Kansas Speedway Race Report: Gilliland Leads FRM at Kansas Speedway, Finishes 24th; McDowell 26th

Front Row Motorsports (FRM) tackled the Kansas (Kan.) Speedway Sunday afternoon during a sun-soaked, scorcher of a day.

 

Michael McDowell started 23rd in the Love's Travel Stops Ford with Todd Gilliland 32nd in his Speedy Cash Ford.

 

Gilliland led the team at the mile-and-a-half Kansas Speedway. They came back from being two laps down earlier in the event. Through persistence and a close call with fellow Ford driver Harrison Burton, the Speedy Cash team would finish in the 24th position.

 

McDowell had one of the fastest cars on track at many points during the race. After handling woes and changing track conditions hit the Love's Travel Stops team, they would fight back from a lap down to finish second in stage two. With the track heat continuing to develop, a severe loose handling car and tire issues would result in a 26th place finish.
 
 

Todd Gilliland, Driver No. 38 Speedy Cash Ford Mustang:

"The day started promising. Felt like we had a good start, then got really tight the last half of the race. We never gave up but struggled to the end. We'll try and learn what happened and shift our focus next to Darlington."
 
 

Michael McDowell, Driver No. 34 Love's Travel Stops/Speedco Ford Mustang:

"Things didn't go out way. We were very fast, and ran inside the top-ten, and even got stage points. We ended up very loose and were struggling for grip as the tires aged into the run. I love the fight on our team, and we'll get after it again next weekend."

FRM shifts its focus to the Darlington Raceway for "Throwback Weekend" for both NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck and Cup Series action this weekend.

 

Friday's NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series race is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. ET on FS1.

 

Sunday's NASCAR Cup Series race is scheduled for 3:00 p.m. ET on FS1.

