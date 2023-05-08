Front Row Motorsports Kansas Speedway Race Report: Gilliland Leads FRM at Kansas Speedway, Finishes 24th; McDowell 26th

Front Row Motorsports (FRM) tackled the Kansas (Kan.) Speedway Sunday afternoon during a sun-soaked, scorcher of a day. Michael McDowell started 23rd in the Love's Travel Stops Ford with Todd Gilliland 32nd in his Speedy Cash Ford. Gilliland led the team at the mile-and-a-half Kansas Speedway. They came back from being two laps down earlier in the event. Through persistence and a close call with fellow Ford driver Harrison Burton, the Speedy Cash team would finish in the 24th position. McDowell had one of the fastest cars on track at many points during the race. After handling woes and changing track conditions hit the Love's Travel Stops team, they would fight back from a lap down to finish second in stage two. With the track heat continuing to develop, a severe loose handling car and tire issues would result in a 26th place finish.