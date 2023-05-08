Burton Finishes 30th at Kansas

A strong mid-race surge for Harrison Burton and the No. 21 Motorcraft/Quick Lane team ended with a Lap 192 spin that relegated Burton and the team to a 30th-place finish in Sunday’s AdventHealth 400 at Kansas Speedway.



Burton started the 400-mile race from 25th place and ran inside the top 20 for a time before ending the first 80-lap Stage where he started, but one lap down.



In the second 80-lap Stage the Motorcraft/Quick Lane crew rejoined the lead lap by taking the wave-around after a caution period for a spin by Aric Almirola at Lap 139. A caution six laps after the restart allowed the team to make a much-needed pit stop, and Burton ended the Stage in 22nd place.



In the third segment of the race, Burton raced his way inside the top 15 and ran as high as 11th, but dropped just outside the top 15 just before bringing out the yellow flag with a spin as he tried to avoid another car with just over 70 laps left to run.



Three laps were lost as the crew repaired a damaged toe link on the No. 21 Mustang, and Burton rejoined the race in 30th place. He held that spot for the remainder of the race.



The No. 21 team now turns its attention to Darlington Raceway’s throwback weekend and next Sunday’s Goodyear 400.

WBR PR