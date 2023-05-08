Kaulig Racing Post-Race Report | Kansas Speedway

Justin Haley, No. 31 Celsius Camaro ZL1 Justin Haley qualified 30th for the AdventHealth 400.

Haley fired off tight, but radioed that his No. 31 Celsius Camaro ZL1 began coming to him as the first caution fell early on lap five. Haley pitted to put on his qualifying tires during the first caution. As the stage went on, Haley's No. 31 Chevy began running too free. He made a green flag stop on lap 40 but was forced to make another trip down pit road for a loose left-rear wheel. More tire troubles plagued Haley at the end of the stage, as a flat left-front tire forced him to pit early when pit road was still closed. He finished the opening stage in 32nd as the only car two laps down.

Starting at the tail end of the field for stage two, Haley made his first green flag stop on lap 128 putting him back down two laps. The fifth caution of the day came out with 18 laps to go in the second stage. Haley was able to take the wave around, once again putting him just one lap down. As a caution came out with eight laps remaining in the stage, Haley pitted for four tires and prepared to battle two other cars for the lucky dog position. Fortunately for Haley, a spin on the restart would end stage two under caution, allowing him to get back on the lead lap. He finished stage two in 29th place.

Making his way into the top 25 during the final stage, Haley pitted for scuff tires when a caution came out with 77 laps to go. The team would put on his final set of sticker tires when the final caution came out with 62 laps remaining in the race. Haley went on to finish 18th and on the lead lap after rallying back from being two laps down. “We had an up and down day today. We fired off a little tight, but I was pretty optimistic about our No. 31 Celsius Camaro ZL1. Unfortunately, some pit road issues and a flat tire were indicative of our day. My crew chief, Trent (Owens), had a great strategy to get us back on the lead lap, but I felt like the flat tire did some damage early on to the splitter, so we just struggled the rest of the race. We will take a top 20 and head to Darlington next week where we had a great run last year.” - Justin Haley