Kaulig Racing Post-Race Report | Kansas Speedway

AdventHealth 400
 

AJ Allmendinger, No. 16 Action Industries Camaro ZL1

 

  • AJ Allmendinger qualified 27th for the AdventHealth 400.
  • Allmendinger's No. 16 Action Industries Camaro ZL1 fired off strong, gaining nine spots in under 15 laps. As the faster cars ran the top, Allmendinger radioed that his car was too tight to run that line. The rear tires on his No. 16 Camaro ZL1 began fading quickly as the stage went on. After a brush with the wall, Allmendinger finished the opening stage in 22nd. 
  • Starting off strong once again in stage two, Allmendinger put himself in position to be the lucky dog when the caution flag fell on lap 107. He was able to make his way back into the top 20. Allmendinger continued fighting the same issues, but noted he felt the handling of his No. 16 Chevy was steadily improving. As another caution flag fell with eight laps remaining in the stage, Allmendinger stayed out and finished stage two in fifth place.
  • Pitting for fresh tires during a caution on lap 77, Allmendinger raced his way back into the top 15 and reported he was happy with his No. 16 Chevrolet. The crew would put on their final set of sticker tires when the final caution came out with 62 laps remaining. Allmendinger went on to finish 14th, earning Kaulig Racing its best finish at Kansas in the NCS.

 

“I felt like we fought hard all day. We got the car closer overall, but we were still kind of fighting back and forth between loose and tight. The No. 16 Action Industries crew did a good job on strategy, making adjustments, and our pitstops were really good. We were able to get some stage points as well. Today was definitely something we can build on.”

 

- AJ Allmendinger
 

Justin Haley, No. 31 Celsius Camaro ZL1

 

 

  • Justin Haley qualified 30th for the AdventHealth 400.
  • Haley fired off tight, but radioed that his No. 31 Celsius Camaro ZL1 began coming to him as the first caution fell early on lap five. Haley pitted to put on his qualifying tires during the first caution. As the stage went on, Haley's No. 31 Chevy began running too free. He made a green flag stop on lap 40 but was forced to make another trip down pit road for a loose left-rear wheel. More tire troubles plagued Haley at the end of the stage, as a flat left-front tire forced him to pit early when pit road was still closed. He finished the opening stage in 32nd as the only car two laps down. 
  • Starting at the tail end of the field for stage two, Haley made his first green flag stop on lap 128 putting him back down two laps. The fifth caution of the day came out with 18 laps to go in the second stage. Haley was able to take the wave around, once again putting him just one lap down. As a caution came out with eight laps remaining in the stage, Haley pitted for four tires and prepared to battle two other cars for the lucky dog position. Fortunately for Haley, a spin on the restart would end stage two under caution, allowing him to get back on the lead lap. He finished stage two in 29th place.
  • Making his way into the top 25 during the final stage, Haley pitted for scuff tires when a caution came out with 77 laps to go. The team would put on his final set of sticker tires when the final caution came out with 62 laps remaining in the race. Haley went on to finish 18th and on the lead lap after rallying back from being two laps down.

 

 “We had an up and down day today. We fired off a little tight, but I was pretty optimistic about our No. 31 Celsius Camaro ZL1. Unfortunately, some pit road issues and a flat tire were indicative of our day. My crew chief, Trent (Owens), had a great strategy to get us back on the lead lap, but I felt like the flat tire did some damage early on to the splitter, so we just struggled the rest of the race. We will take a top 20 and head to Darlington next week where we had a great run last year.”

 

- Justin Haley

Kaulig Racing PR

