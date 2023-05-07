CHEVROLET NCS AT KANSAS: Post-Race Notes and Quotes

The 2023 NASCAR Cup Series season continues at Darlington Raceway with the Goodyear 400 on Sunday, May 14, at 3 p.m. ET. Live coverage can be found on FS1, MRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio Channel 90. TEAM CHEVY POST-RACE QUOTES: Ross Chastain, No. 1 AdventHealth Camaro ZL1 Finished: 5th There’s a lot of physical racing out there today, Ross. Like, I mean, there’s lots of contact through the field. What do you attribute that to? “I think everybody is evolving the new car. It’s not so new and we’ve got a good handle on it. There’s times where we’re running 20th-ish and I can’t get by people. Then a couple of restarts and some good adjustments by Phil Surgen and the boys and girls at Trackhouse, we’re back up there fighting for a top-five. Yeah, it’s some of the best drivers in the world and totally equal cars, and putting on heck of good racing.” Knowing you guys are coming back here for the Playoffs, seeing how aggressive everything was today, do you expect that same level of intensity when you're back here. “The main thing I’ll focus on is getting our car faster for us and our Advent Health Chevy. It’s still lacking a bit of grip. If we can get the balance good, I feel like we can go. That last run we about nailed it the best we were all day. So, proud of the boys and girls at Trackhouse to do that because that was the money stop and money adjustment. We just need more raw speed and grip. I’m just sliding the front, or the back, too much. Aside from everything else, that’s what I’ll focus on between now and the fall.” Kyle Larson, No. 5 HendrickCars.com Camaro ZL1 Finished: 2nd “I was really loose. I was trying to do what I could to manage it. I was really loose at that end and, yeah, (Denny Hamlin) was just a little better than me at the end. I haven’t seen a replay either, but obviously, he was side-drafting really aggressively like he would but he was touching me, it felt like. It just had me out of control, so I wish we could see what we could do.” Kyle Busch, No. 8 Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen Camaro ZL1 Sidelined by damage sustained in an accident at the conclusion of Stage Two. Finished: 35th Kyle, what happened out there? “Just tried to get below the No. 6 (Brad Keselowski) off of (turn) two. I wasn’t quite clear, got clipped and spun out. I feel bad for my guys. We’ve been fighting hard all day long to get ourselves up there and get further up with track position. We finally got it and then all of the cautions kind of came to kind of throw off strategy. We weren’t able to get stage points and then ruined our race there with getting clipped. Just bad luck situations. A lot of guys up there on older tires - you’re trying to get by them, make the most of your stage and then stuff like this keeps happening.” Chase Elliott, No. 9 UniFirst Camaro ZL1 Finished: 7th “I feel fine. We didn’t really show it with the results, but I was excited about how the day went for our No. 9 UniFirst Chevy team. We had a couple of high spots. Got the lead there when we were racing with Kyle (Larson). That’s better than normal for me, so we’ll just try to build on that and get better. We fired off tight there a couple of times and then lost the track position. I thought we were pretty decent again that last run. Ryan (Blaney) and I got together off (turn) four and I hit him pretty good with my right-front, and I don’t think that was doing me any favors.” AJ Allmendinger, No. 16 Action Industries Camaro ZL1 Finished: 14th “I felt like we fought hard all day. We got the car closer overall, but we were still kind of fighting back and forth between loose and tight. The No. 16 Action Industries crew did a good job on strategy, making adjustments, and our pitstops were really good. We were able to get some stage points as well. Today was definitely something we can build on.” William Byron, No. 24 Liberty University Camaro ZL1 Finished: 3rd “It was an amazing effort by our No. 24 Liberty University Chevy team. We all but wrecked twice, went three laps down and came back to finish third – it’s just incredible. It’s just a testament to the strength of this race team. The tail wasn’t exactly right there at the end. It was knocked over and the car was really loose towards the end of any longer run. A tough situation, but really happy with that effort. Just a great job by this whole Liberty University Chevy team. They gave us a really hard fight, so good to come home third.” Justin Haley, No. 31 Celsius Camaro ZL1 Finished: 18th “We had an up and down day today. We fired off a little tight, but I was pretty optimistic about our No. 31 Celsius Camaro ZL1. Unfortunately, some pit road issues and a flat tire were indicative of our day. My crew chief, Trent (Owens), had a great strategy to get us back on the lead lap, but I felt like the flat tire did some damage early on to the splitter, so we just struggled the rest of the race. We will take a top 20 and head to Darlington next week where we had a great run last year.” Erik Jones, No. 43 Allegiant Camaro ZL1 Finished: 21st “It was an okay day for the No. 43 Allegiant Chevy team. Just kind of up and down and kind of a lot of chaos. Got wrecked and ended up just finishing farther back than we wanted. We’ll take it, learn from it, and hopefully be better for next week."