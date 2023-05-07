Denny Hamlin Scores Milestone Win for Joe Gibbs Racing

Denny Hamlin was able to get past Kyle Larson on the final lap to earn his first win of the season. The victory was Joe Gibbs Racing’s 400th NASCAR victory, and second consecutive, following Martin Truex Jr.’s victory on Monday at Dover Motor Speedway. Hamlin led four Toyotas in the top-10 finishers – Bubba Wallace (fourth), Truex (eighth) and Tyler Reddick (ninth).

Toyota Post-Race Recap

NASCAR Cup Series (NCS)

Kansas Speedway

Race 12 of 36 – 400 miles, 267 laps

1st, DENNY HAMLIN

2nd, Kyle Larson*

3rd, William Bryon*

4th, BUBBA WALLACE

5th, Ross Chastain*

8th, MARTIN TRUEX JR.

9th, TYLER REDDICK

34th, TY GIBBS

36th, CHRISTOPHER BELL

TOYOTA QUOTES

DENNY HAMLIN, No. 11 FedEx Express Toyota Camry TRD, Joe Gibbs Racing

Finishing Position: 1st

Can you walk us through that last lap?

“It’s the new NASCAR – it’s what everyone cheers about when someone else does it. I was just trying to side draft him there and miscalculated. It was great for us to get back into position to get close to him and get him loose through (turn) one and two. I’ve got to thank FedEx, Toyota, TRD, Coca-Cola, Sport Clips, Interstate Batteries, Jordan Brand, Logitech and Shady Rays. I had such a fast car, just couldn’t get long enough runs for it to materialize. Finally, we had just enough time.”



Can you describe the execution today to get you where you needed to be?

“This is a team win. These team guys, this pit crew, stepped up in a huge way this week. I’m proud of them.”

How important was it for you to get a win here today?

“It is so important. It is a big win for Joe Gibbs Racing, for myself. Every win is very, very hard to get, so you have to take everyone you can get.”

BUBBA WALLACE, No. 23 Dr. Pepper Zero Sugar Toyota Camry TRD, 23XI Racing

Finishing Position: 4th

What were you lacking in the last part of the race?

“I don’t know. I was terrible on restarts. We would lose spots in (turns) one and two and gain about 50 back in (turns) three and four. Just a grind all day trying to figure out what we needed for our Dr. Pepper Zero Sugar Toyota Camry. Happy for Dr. Pepper. All four corners of the car, we were just missing a little something. Good day, we have to keep climbing the ladder. It’s been a frustrating start to the season, when you are thinking it is going to be your best start. We’ve got to do a little personal reset, mental reset and come out and fight and claw for everything and put together a solid race. This is our second clean race (this season). This is what happens when we have good clean races.

CHRISTOPHER BELL, No. 20 SiriusXM Toyota Camry TRD, Joe Gibbs Racing

Finishing Position: 36th

What happened?

“I think I made a mistake trying to get off of turn two and got into the 1 (Ross Chastain) and spun out. Disappointing day. I felt like our SiriusXM Camry was everything I needed to compete for a good finish at least and I’m out of the race.”

Do you know what caused the incident?

“Yeah, just trying to get a little too aggressive on the side draft and got into the 1 (Ross Chastain) and spun out.”

TRD PR