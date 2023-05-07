CHEVROLET NCS AT KANSAS: Kyle Busch Accident Quote

KYLE BUSCH, NO. 8 CHEDDAR’S SCRATCH KITCHEN CAMARO ZL1 – Accident Quote

Kyle, what happened out there?

“Just tried to get below the No. 6 (Brad Keselowski) off of (turn) two. I wasn’t quite clear, got clipped and spun out. I feel bad for my guys. We’ve been fighting hard all day long to get ourselves up there and get further up with track position. We finally got it and then all of the cautions kind of came to kind of throw off strategy. We weren’t able to get stage points and then ruined our race there with getting clipped.

Just bad luck situations. A lot of guys up there on older tires - you’re trying to get by them, make the most of your stage and then stuff like this keeps happening.”

GM PR