Toyota Racing - NCS Kansas Incident Quotes - Christopher Bell - 05.07.23

CHRISTOPHER BELL, No. 20 SiriusXM Toyota Camry TRD, Joe Gibbs Racing

Finishing Position: 36th

What happened?

“I think I made a mistake trying to get off of turn two and got into the 1 (Ross Chastain) and spun out. Disappointing day. I felt like our SiriusXM Camry was everything I needed to compete for a good finish at least and I’m out of the race.”

Do you know what caused the incident?

“Yeah, just trying to get a little too aggressive on the side draft and got into the 1 (Ross Chastain) and spun out.”

