RCR Race Preview: Kansas Speedway

Richard Childress Racing at Kansas Speedway... In 96 NASCAR Cup Series starts at Kansas Speedway, Richard Childress Racing has one win with Kevin Harvick in 2013 along with five top-five and 26 top-10 finishes. The victory was Harvick’s first at the Midwest intermediate track and came in dominating fashion after winning the pole and leading the most laps in the race. RCR owns three pole positions at Kansas: Harvick (2013), Daniel Hemric (2019) and Tyler Reddick (2022).   

 

Follow Sunday’s Action at Kansas... The NASCAR Cup Series AdventHealth 400 at Kansas Speedway will be televised live on Sunday, May 7 beginning at 3:00 p.m. ET on FS1. The race will be broadcast live on the Motor Racing Network and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio Channel 90. 
Austin Dillon and the No. 3 BetMGM Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 at Kansas Speedway... Dillon has made a total of 19 NASCAR Cup Series starts at Kansas Speedway, earning his best finish of sixth in May and October 2016. He has also made five NASCAR Xfinity Series starts at the track, earning one pole award (2013) and a best finish of second (2012). In three NASCAR Truck Series races, Dillon has earned one pole award (2011) and a best finish of fourth (2014).

 

Remember When ... Dillon made his career-first start in the NASCAR Cup Series in 2011 at Kansas Speedway, driving the No. 98 Curb Agajanian/Reagan Centennial/Camping World/Curb Records Chevrolet to a 26th-place finish.

 

About BetMGM... BetMGM is a market-leading sports betting and gaming entertainment company, pioneering the online gaming industry. Born out of a partnership between MGM Resorts International and Entain Group, BetMGM has exclusive access to all of MGM's U.S. land-based and online sports betting, major tournament poker, and online gaming businesses. Utilizing Entain’s U.S.-licensed, state-of-the-art technology, BetMGM offers sports betting and online gaming via market-leading brands, including BetMGM, Borgata Casino, Party Casino, and Party Poker. Founded in 2018, BetMGM is headquartered in New Jersey.

 

Always Bet Responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, Call 1-800-GAMBLER.

 

Meet Dillon... Dillon is scheduled to sign autographs at the RCR Merchandise Trailer located in the Fan Midway at Kansas Speedway on Sunday, May 7 at 11 a.m. Local Time. Stop by to purchase new gear and get those items signed.

 

AUSTIN DILLON QUOTES:

How will you attack Kansas Speedway on Sunday?

“It's all about taking gambles and doing what we can to win. We're not points racing anymore. I’m looking forward to Kansas Speedway in the No. 3 BetMGM Chevrolet. We’ve had a tough couple of races so we have to get the momentum going in the right direction. I think Kansas Speedway is the place we can change our luck. I’ve had a few good races at the track in the past. Kansas is a big fast track and running up to the fence is key. My RCR team has worked ready hard on the mile-and-a-half program, and I’ve spent a lot of time on the sim to prepare. I’m excited to see what both of our teams can do in Kansas.”

 

How is Kansas Speedway unique compared to some of the other 1.5-mile tracks?

Kansas Speedway has done a really good job with their banking. There’s a line right up by the fence that has a little extra grip. There’s an angle up there that I don’t think many tracks have figured out yet, but Kansas got it right. You can run from top to bottom there. The bottom groove is the preferred groove at the beginning, but it becomes too tight to try and run around there in turns one and two sometimes depending on what the balance of your race car is. The way the track has progressed, the top line is definitely favored now unless you have a really, really good car."
 

Kyle Busch and the No. 8 Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 at Kansas Speedway ... Kyle Busch will be making his 31st start at Kansas Speedway in the NASCAR Cup Series this weekend. Busch enters Sunday’s race with two wins at Kansas, both coming in the spring races. The driver of the Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen Chevrolet scored his first Kansas victory in 2016 in his 17th start at the 1.5-mile speedway after leading twice for 69 laps. Win number two for Busch came in 2021, 10 races later. He led four times for 20 laps and claimed his first win of the 2021 season. The ’21 victory came on May 2, Busch’s birthday, and he joined NASCAR Hall of Famer Cale Yarborough as the only drivers to win multiple Cup Series races on their birthdays (Busch also won at Richmond in 2009). He also has four NASCAR Xfinity Series victories at Kansas (2007, 2014, 2015, 2016) and three victories in the Truck Series (2014, 2017 and 2021). Busch is eighth in the NASCAR Cup Series driver standings, six points ahead of 10th-place and 64 behind the leader.

 

Stat of the Week... Busch enters Kansas Speedway tied for most wins in the NASCAR Cup Series this season with Kyle Larson and William Byron. Each driver has two victories entering this weekend’s race at Kansas.

 

Did You Know? Busch’s average running position in both of his victories at Kansas was 3.70 – best of all drivers in each race.

 

About Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen... Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen is the homestyle casual dining restaurant where guests always Get a lot. For not a lot™. The restaurant offers a variety of scratch-made meals and generous portions served up in a warm, welcoming atmosphere – all at an unbelievable price. After being welcomed with a signature Honey Butter Croissant on the house, guests can enjoy signature entrées like hand-breaded Chicken Tenders, homemade Chicken Pot Pie and Fall-off-the-Plate Baby Back Ribs. Cheddar’s operates more than 170 restaurants in 28 states and employs more than 15,000 friendly and passionate team members. For more information or to locate the nearest restaurant, visit Cheddars.com. Fans can like or follow Cheddar’s on FacebookTwitter , and Instagram.

 

KYLE BUSCH QUOTES:

What makes Kansas so different than the other mile-and-a-half racetracks? 

“The Kansas Speedway mile-and-a half is similar to Las Vegas Motor Speedway and the old Chicagoland Speedway but they all definitely have their differences. To me, Kansas Speedway is unique because it has the progressive banking now but it’s also still in the D shape. It has similarities to Homestead-Miami Speedway, but it’s definitely come on as the last few years have gone by where you venture up towards the wall and the wall pretty much becomes the primary lane that you choose to run in. You can make a little bit of time in the lower lane, but it’s only for a lap or two that you can do that and then you better figure out a way back up in the line.” 

 

Is Kansas Speedway a temperature sensitive track?

“Kansas Speedway is not necessarily a temperature sensitive racetrack. It’s more of a rubber sensitive racetrack. I remember going there a few years ago with Trucks and the ARCA cars ran before us and it was super, super slick wherever the ARCA cars ran. And then when we ventured outside of that rubber it seemed to have normal grip again. That can definitely be tricky.”

 

You won at Kansas Speedway in 2021 after leading just 20 laps. How rewarding was that victory? 

“Being able to win there back in 2021 was good. Kansas was a huge negative place for me for a long time. We just did not run well there at all. It was really, really a struggle for me. On the old pavement it was a struggle and then when it got repaved it was a struggle. It wasn’t until it was about five years after the repave that it really started to come in for me. As of late though it’s been good. Winning there was good, beating Kevin Harvick when he was super, super strong I think back in 2016 and then winning again there in ‘21 was also special.”

