RCR Race Preview: Kansas Speedway

Kyle Busch and the No. 8 Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 at Kansas Speedway ... Kyle Busch will be making his 31st start at Kansas Speedway in the NASCAR Cup Series this weekend. Busch enters Sunday’s race with two wins at Kansas, both coming in the spring races. The driver of the Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen Chevrolet scored his first Kansas victory in 2016 in his 17th start at the 1.5-mile speedway after leading twice for 69 laps. Win number two for Busch came in 2021, 10 races later. He led four times for 20 laps and claimed his first win of the 2021 season. The ’21 victory came on May 2, Busch’s birthday, and he joined NASCAR Hall of Famer Cale Yarborough as the only drivers to win multiple Cup Series races on their birthdays (Busch also won at Richmond in 2009). He also has four NASCAR Xfinity Series victories at Kansas (2007, 2014, 2015, 2016) and three victories in the Truck Series (2014, 2017 and 2021). Busch is eighth in the NASCAR Cup Series driver standings, six points ahead of 10th-place and 64 behind the leader. Stat of the Week... Busch enters Kansas Speedway tied for most wins in the NASCAR Cup Series this season with Kyle Larson and William Byron. Each driver has two victories entering this weekend’s race at Kansas. Did You Know? Busch’s average running position in both of his victories at Kansas was 3.70 – best of all drivers in each race. About Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen... Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen is the homestyle casual dining restaurant where guests always Get a lot. For not a lot™. The restaurant offers a variety of scratch-made meals and generous portions served up in a warm, welcoming atmosphere – all at an unbelievable price. After being welcomed with a signature Honey Butter Croissant on the house, guests can enjoy signature entrées like hand-breaded Chicken Tenders, homemade Chicken Pot Pie and Fall-off-the-Plate Baby Back Ribs. Cheddar’s operates more than 170 restaurants in 28 states and employs more than 15,000 friendly and passionate team members. For more information or to locate the nearest restaurant, visit Cheddars.com. Fans can like or follow Cheddar’s on Facebook, Twitter , and Instagram. KYLE BUSCH QUOTES: What makes Kansas so different than the other mile-and-a-half racetracks? “The Kansas Speedway mile-and-a half is similar to Las Vegas Motor Speedway and the old Chicagoland Speedway but they all definitely have their differences. To me, Kansas Speedway is unique because it has the progressive banking now but it’s also still in the D shape. It has similarities to Homestead-Miami Speedway, but it’s definitely come on as the last few years have gone by where you venture up towards the wall and the wall pretty much becomes the primary lane that you choose to run in. You can make a little bit of time in the lower lane, but it’s only for a lap or two that you can do that and then you better figure out a way back up in the line.” Is Kansas Speedway a temperature sensitive track? “Kansas Speedway is not necessarily a temperature sensitive racetrack. It’s more of a rubber sensitive racetrack. I remember going there a few years ago with Trucks and the ARCA cars ran before us and it was super, super slick wherever the ARCA cars ran. And then when we ventured outside of that rubber it seemed to have normal grip again. That can definitely be tricky.” You won at Kansas Speedway in 2021 after leading just 20 laps. How rewarding was that victory? “Being able to win there back in 2021 was good. Kansas was a huge negative place for me for a long time. We just did not run well there at all. It was really, really a struggle for me. On the old pavement it was a struggle and then when it got repaved it was a struggle. It wasn’t until it was about five years after the repave that it really started to come in for me. As of late though it’s been good. Winning there was good, beating Kevin Harvick when he was super, super strong I think back in 2016 and then winning again there in ‘21 was also special.”