Rick Ware Racing signs Ryan Newman for Cup Races

Ryan Newman, winner of 18 NASCAR Cup Series races, has joined Rick Ware Racing for select events during the 2023 season.

Recently named one of NASCAR’s 75 Greatest Drivers, Newman will make his first start with the team at Darlington Raceway on May 12.

To date, Newman has made 725 Cup starts earning the 18 victories plus 51 poles, 117 top-five and 268 top-10 finishes.

“I am grateful for the opportunity to work with Rick Ware Racing and Ford,” Newman said. “I think this will be good for all of us with our combined experience and knowledge.

“Being part of the Throwback Weekend at one of my favorite tracks in Darlington is pretty special. After recently being named one of NASCAR’s 75 Greatest Drivers, it carries even some significance.”

Team owner Rick Ware recognized Newman’s talents early on.

“I remember watching ‘Thursday Night Thunder’ on ESPN and seeing Ryan compete against some stout competition in those days,” said Ware. “I became a fan then and when he first came to NASCAR, I knew he was going to be a great driver and win a lot of races.

“He brings great depth and insight to RWR while we continue to grow our team. Ryan’s been a great ambassador for our sport and Ford. We’re really looking forward to racing with him this season.”

In 26 starts at Darlington, Newman has recorded 7 top-five and 14 top-10 finishes, with an average finishing position of 12.3 during his career.

