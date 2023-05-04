Kansas Up Next For Burton, Motorcraft/Quick Lane Team

After finishing 11 positions better than they started in Monday’s rain-delayed race at Dover Motor Speedway, Harrison Burton, crew chief Brian Wilson and the rest of the No. 21 Motorcraft/Quick Lane team are busy preparing for this weekend’s AdventHealth 400 at Kansas Speedway.



“Last week in Dover was a solid result and some positive momentum,” Wilson said. “Leaving with a top-20 after starting deep in the field shows the amount of fight in everyone on the No. 21 Ford team.



“This past weekend also saw one of the best races from our crew on pit road. From the start to the finish of the race the Motorcraft crew kept us in the fight and came away with a competitive average stop time.”



Now, after racing on Dover’s one-mile concrete oval, the superspeedway at Talladega, three short tracks, an Atlanta track that races like Daytona and Talladega, a road course and the one-mile Phoenix track that resembles a short track, the Motorcraft/Quick Lane team is taking on a different challenge.



“In heading to Kansas we return to the intermediate style of track,” Wilson said. “We haven’t been to this style of circuit since Las Vegas in early March. One of our best finishes this year came at Fontana, which is also an intermediate, so we’re excited to continue building on this type of set-up.”



Practice for the AdventHealth 400 is set for Saturday at 4:05 p.m. Central Time (5:05 p.m. Eastern Time) to be followed by qualifying at 4:50 (5:50 Central).



Sunday’s 267-lap race is scheduled to start just after 2 p.m. (3 p.m. Eastern Time) with Stage breaks planned or Laps 80 and 165.



FOX Sports 1 will carry the TV broadcast for Saturday and Sunday.

WBR PR