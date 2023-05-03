Christopher Bell - No. 20 SiriusXM Toyota Camry TRD Preview - Kansas Speedway

No. 20 SiriusXM Toyota Camry TRD News and Notes:

BELL AT KANSAS : Christopher Bell will make his seventh NASCAR Cup Series (NCS) start at Kansas Speedway this weekend in the No. 20 SiriusXM Toyota Camry TRD for Joe Gibbs Racing (JGR). In 2022, Bell earned the pole in the spring race and finished fifth. He followed that up with a fourth-place qualifying effort in the fall and a third-place finish. Overall, Bell has earned two top-five and four top-10 finishes at the 1.5-mile speedway.

Bell earned his first career NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS) victory at Kansas Speedway in 2017. The win came in just his fifth start in the series and makes Kansas a special track for Bell. SIRIUSXM: SiriusXM is the leading audio entertainment company in North America. SiriusXM offers a broad range of content for listeners everywhere they tune in with a diverse mix of live, on-demand, and curated programming across music, talk, news, and the most extensive lineup of professional and college sports in audio. SiriusXM’s exclusive SiriusXM NASCAR Radio channel airs nationwide 24 hours a day, 365 days a year and delivers in-depth racing coverage with up-to-the-moment NASCAR news and live broadcasts of every NASCAR Cup Series, NASCAR Xfinity Series and NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series race. SiriusXM NASCAR Radio (channel 90) is available to subscribers nationwide in their car and on the SXM App. The SXM App is available to subscribers on mobile devices and a wide variety of connected platforms in the home including smart speakers, smart TVs and streaming media players. Streaming access is included with all of SiriusXM’s audio trials and most popular plans.

Bell started the race second at Dover after qualifying was cancelled due to weather and rain on Sunday postponed the race to Monday. Overall, the balance was pretty good on the No. 20 Toyota Camry TRD but during stage two Bell reported needing more rear grip. Bell raced his way up to fifth in the final stage and under caution with 14 laps to go he pitted for right-side tires and fuel. Bell restarted third with seven laps to go but lost a little ground on just two tires. Bell crossed the finish line sixth at Dover Motor Speedway. JGR AT KANSAS: In 115 combined starts at Kansas Speedway, JGR has earned seven NCS victories, 34 top-five finishes, 53 top-10s and 1,416 laps led. The championship-winning organization has won three pole awards with an average start of 12.3 and an average finish of 14.7.

In 115 combined starts at Kansas Speedway, JGR has earned seven NCS victories, 34 top-five finishes, 53 top-10s and 1,416 laps led. The championship-winning organization has won three pole awards with an average start of 12.3 and an average finish of 14.7. RACE INFO: The AdventHealth 400 at Kansas Speedway begins at 3:00 p.m. ET on Sunday, May 7, 2023. The race will be broadcast live on FS1, Sirius XM 90, and MRN Radio.

From the Cockpit:

Christopher Bell: “Typically Kansas has been a really good racetrack for us. The Toyota group won both races there last year and it was a good showing for me too. Definitely a track we are expecting to do well at, we are cautiously optimistic.”

