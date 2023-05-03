Queen City newborns and families selected as recipients of special Fifth Third Day gifts, Atrium Health announced as partner

A “birth day” unlike any other! Today, Fifth Third Bank and NASCAR Driver Chris Buescher will surprise the families of babies born in Atrium Health hospitals across Mecklenburg, Cabarrus, Cleveland, Lincoln, Stanly and Union Counties with a gift of $1,053 to open a 529 college savings account. May 3 is a day celebrated by Fifth Third, as it is 5/3 on the calendar.

With Mother’s Day just days away, the Bank and Buescher will also present the new parents with care packages that include a DoorDash gift card, and gifts for the baby including a onesie and a milestone blanket.

Hospital leaders, Fifth Third Bank Regional President Lee Fite and Buescher, Driver of the No. 17 Fifth Third Bank Mustang in the NASCAR Cup Series, will be available for photos, videos and interviews at Atrium Health Cabarrus at 10:30 a.m.

Other participating hospitals include Atrium Health Carolinas Medical Center, Atrium Health Cleveland, Atrium Health Lincoln, Atrium Health Pineville, Atrium Health Stanly, Atrium Health Union, Atrium Health Union West and Atrium Health University City. Babies born at these hospitals on May 3 will also receive the gifts from Fifth Third.

Since Fifth Third Day in 2017, the Bank has gifted 399 babies with $1,053 to go toward any 529 college savings account, in partnership with the Gift of College. This year, Fifth Third will also be celebrating Fifth Third Day Babies in Louisville.

RFK PR