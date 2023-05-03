LEGACY MOTOR CLUB Race Preview: Kansas Speedway I

|
|
|
|
|
|
Kansas Speedway Stats
- NCS Starts: 13; Best start: 6th; Best finish: 3rd (Spring, 2019); Top 5s: 3; Top 10s: 5; Laps led: 3
- NXS Starts: 2; Best start: 2nd; Best finish: 15th (Twice); Laps led: 3
- NCTS Starts: 1; Poles: 1 (2015); Best finish: 11th (2015); Laps led: 151
2023 NCS Season Stats
- Starts: 11; Best start: 8th; Best finish: 6th (Talladega); Top 10s: 2, Laps led: 17, Current points position: 24th
|
- About Allegiant: Las Vegas-based Allegiant (NASDAQ: ALGT) is an integrated travel company with an airline at its heart, focused on connecting customers with the people, places and experiences that matter most. Since 1999, Allegiant Air has linked travelers in small-to-medium cities to world-class vacation destinations with all-nonstop flights and industry-low average fares. Today, Allegiant's fleet serves communities across the nation, with base airfares less than half the cost of the average domestic roundtrip ticket. For more information, visit us at Allegiant.com.
- Dover In The Rear View: After a rained out qualifying in Dover, Jones started 11th on the grid. Jones moved up and down the scoring pylon throughout the race and was seen running in the top-five in the final stage. Jones finished 16th on the day and moved up one position in points to 24th in the NASCAR Cup Series point standings.
- Kansas Streak: Jones compiled five straight races of top-ten finishes throughout the races that took place at Kansas Speedway in the NASCAR Cup Series from 2018 to 2020. Three of those finishes were in the top-five, coupled by a pair of seventh-place finishes.
- Dave Knows Kansas: Dave Elenz has eight starts as a crew chief for JR Motorsports in the NASCAR Xfinity Series with drivers Kevin Harvick, Regan Smith, William Byron, Tyler Reddick and Noah Gragson. Elenz coached his drivers to two top-five and three top-10 finishes. All of the starts were from the top-10, including a pole by Gragson in 2020.
- That Day-Glo Red Boy: Last week Jones unveiled his No. 43 STP Chevrolet Camaro live on FOX Sports 1’s NASCAR Race Hub. The Petty Blue and Day-Glo red made famous by “The King” himself, is sure to be a fan favorite for the NASCAR All-Star Race at North Wilkesboro Speedway on May 21. Click here for the unveil.
- Melanoma Awareness Month: The month of May is Melanoma and Skin Care awareness – a cause very dear to the Jones family, as early cancer detection and care is one of the three pillars of the Erik Jones Foundation (EJF). Cancer detection and care have been a priority for Jones since his father, Dave, succumbed to the disease in 2016. Last October, Jones and his family attended the Melanoma Research Foundation (MRF) Gala in New York City, where Jones accepted the 2022 Courage Award on behalf of his late father. For more information visit: https://www.
- Quoting Erik Jones: “Kansas will be a good track for us, it’s a place that I like going to and feel like I have gotten better at. It would be great to keep the momentum going from Talladega and Dover to have a good run at Kansas. Hopefully we can get in the top-ten, get some stage points, and get some points for the end of the year.”
LMC PR