Campers Inn Named Official RV Partner of Kaulig Racing

Kaulig Racing has teamed up with Campers Inn RV as the team’s Official RV Partner in a multi-year agreement.

Campers Inn RV, a family-operated and a values-driven RV dealer, has 37 full-service locations across the country, all of which offer RV sales, service, parts, accessories, and financing.

“We at Campers Inn RV are absolutely thrilled to join forces with Kaulig Racing as their official sponsor,” said Larry Peter, vice prrsident of Southern Operations and Finance. “This partnership represents a perfect synergy between two organizations that are committed to providing unparalleled experiences to our customers. We look forward to hitting the road with Kaulig Racing and cheering on their talented drivers to victory!”

As part of the multi-year partnership, Campers Inn RV will serve as the primary partner for select races in both the NASCAR Cup Series (NCS) and NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS). The Campers Inn RV Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 will makes its debut on the No. 16 driven by AJ Allmendinger for 2023 All-Star Race at North Wilkesboro Speedway.

“Kaulig Racing is always excited to welcome new partners, but this one is especially exciting for us,” said Chris Rice, president of Kaulig Racing. “Matt (Kaulig) and I bring our motorhomes to the track every weekend; they are our home away from home. To work with Campers Inn RV, a family-run RV dealership that is committed to helping their customers find their ‘away,’ just like we have every weekend, means a lot to us.”

Campers Inn RV PR