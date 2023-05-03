Toyota Racing - Weekly Preview - 05.03.23

The NASCAR and ARCA teams are heading to their first of two stops at Kansas Speedway this weekend.

NASCAR National Series – NCS | NCTS

Truex plans to add another victory… Martin Truex Jr. ended a 54-race winless streak with a victory at Dover Motor Speedway on Monday afternoon. With the win, Truex moved inside the top-five in the NASCAR Cup Series point standings as he heads to another great track for the 2017 Cup Series champion. Truex has two wins at Kansas Speedway – a season sweep in his 2017 Cup title season.

Bell continues to pile on strong finishes… Christopher Bell added yet another top-10 finish at Dover on Monday as his sixth-place run was his series-leading eighth top-10 result this season. Bell heads to another track where he has had success – as the Oklahoma-native earned top-five finishes in both races at Kansas Speedway last season. Bell also earned his first NASCAR Xfinity Series win at Kansas Speedway in 2017.

23XI Racing looks for three straight… 23XI Racing swept race wins at Kansas Speedway last season with Kurt Busch and Bubba Wallace. In May, Busch led six Toyotas finishing in the top-10 and led 116 laps (of 267) on his way to victory. Wallace led the final 43 laps in September to score his second career NASCAR Cup Series victory in a race that featured a Toyota podium sweep.

Heim last truck winner… Corey Heim heads to Kansas coming off his first victory of the season – and the first win for the rebranded TRICON Garage team – at Martinsville Speedway. Heim won both stages and led 82 laps (of 124) on his way to the win, which moved him inside the top-five of the Truck Series point standings. Heim finished inside the top-10 at Kansas last fall, and also owns two Kansas victories in the ARCA Menards Series.

Breidinger debuts… Toni Breidinger will run double-duty on Saturday as the California-native will make her Truck Series debut in the No. 1 Toyota Tundra TRD Pro for TRICON Garage. Breidinger competed at Kansas Speedway in the ARCA Menards Series twice last season, scoring top-10 finishes in both events.

NASCAR Regional Series – ARCA

Love looks to go back-to-back… After earning his first ARCA victory of the season – and first superspeedway win, Jesse Love looks to go back-to-back for the first time in his ARCA career. With the win, the 18-year-old Toyota development driver moved up to second in the point standings, just 11 points out of the lead.

Mosack plans to be one spot better… Connor Mosack returns to the Joe Gibbs Racing No. 18 Toyota Camry for his second ARCA Menards Series start of the season. Mosack started from the pole and led 25 laps (of 80) in his team debut at Daytona in February. Mosack finished fifth in this race one season ago.

