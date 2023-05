AJ Allmendinger, No. 16 Action Industries Camaro ZL1 AJ Allmendinger has 18 starts at Kansas Speedway in the NCS with 53 laps led, four top-10 finishes and an average finish of 20.7.

So far in the 2023 NCS season, Allmendinger has led one lap and earned one top-10 finish. "Our mile-and-a-half program has been our most competitive this season so I'm looking forward to getting back to Kansas for the first time in a long time for me. Kansas is unique in the sense that turn one and two are completely different than three and four. More often than not, you have to run middle, top there so it's definitely a race track that you move around a lot on. I think it looks like it will be warm this weekend so it might be hot and slick, cars will slide around a bit. It's a challenging race track that I think we can hopefully go there and have some speed this weekend. " - AJ Allmendinger on Kansas Speedway