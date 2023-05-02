Ross Chastain's No. 1 To Carry Dale Jarrett UPS Tribute Paint Scheme

Worldwide Express has partnered with Trackhouse Racing since 2022 and was behind the idea to honor Jarrett and his longtime sponsor, UPS, which spent more than a decade in the sport.

Worldwide Express is the nation’s largest non-retail UPS Authorized Reseller and has been connecting businesses to small package services through the parcel carrier since 2008.

In 2001, Jarrett took the checkered flag at Darlington, Texas Motor Speedway in Fort Worth, Martinsville (Va.) Speedway and New Hampshire Motor Speedway in Loudon. He finished fifth in the standings that year.

The 2014 NASCAR Hall of Fame inductee won 32 of his 668 races over a 24-year career that included the 1999 championship. He finished in the top-five in every season beginning in 1996 through 2001. His last Cup Series race came at Bristol (Tenn.) Motor Speedway in 2008. He currently works as a commentator for NBC Sports.

The WWEX brands will be featured on Chastain's No. 1 Chevrolet in 19 races and three times on Trackhouse teammate Daniel Suárez’s No. 99 in 2023.

It’s been a strategic growth pattern for the WWEX group of brands in NASCAR, starting with its involvement in the Craftsman Truck Series and climbing into NASCAR’s premier series, the Cup Series, last year with Trackhouse Racing. The company debuted in the 2022 NASCAR All-Star Race at Texas Motor Speedway in Fort Worth. WWEX Racing appeared on Chastain and Suárez’s car 11 times last season.

Since its debut, Worldwide Express has utilized the program for marketing, social/digital media campaigns, customer hosting and hospitality including VIP events with Chastain and Suárez, and created numerous business-to-business relationships which fuel the success of the program. In 2015, the Southern 500® returned to its traditional date on Labor Day weekend where it has stayed ever since. The track hosted three Cup Series races as part of NASCAR’s realigned schedule on account of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020. In 2021, Darlington returned to its traditional home for two scheduled Cup Series race weekends since 2004.

FS1 will broadcast the Goodyear 400 at 3 p.m. EDT on May 14.