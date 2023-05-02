Busch Light Racing: Kevin Harvick Kansas Advance

Eleven races into the 2023 season and the NASCAR Cup Series has competed on two intermediate-style ovals – Feb. 26 at Auto Club Speedway in Fontana, California, and March 5 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. Two months later, you’re back at an intermediate track with the AdventHealth 400 at Kansas. What are your expectations? “I feel we’ve made some progress since Las Vegas in getting our cars a little more balanced than what they were there. But going into Kansas, we’ll have to be a little bit on defense just to maximize the day and minimize the loss because our cars have just not been as balanced as they’ve needed to be. We’ve had some time to work on that, so we’ll see what the progression looks like. We’ll be ready for some progression, but we’ll also be ready to say, ‘What do we need to do to get out of here with a decent day.’” Your history at intermediate tracks has been really strong, particularly at Kansas. Can you pull anything from past years to where if you have to play defense, you can because you know every nook and cranny of the racetrack? “There aren’t a lot of things that you can relate to with the car, but there are a lot of things you can relate to with the racetrack. There are a lot of races that I’ve gone back and watched from 2010, 2011 where the cars had different characteristics, and things that happen because the way you drive it and where you would drive it on the racetrack are a little bit different with this car than it was with the older cars. But you keep that playbook as open as possible in order to have some options because you can’t just say it won’t work, you can only drive it on one spot on the racetrack, especially at a place like Kansas, where you have options. So you have to be ready to create some options if you need them.” In an ideal situation, where do you want to run at Kansas? “You have to be good middle to the top of the racetrack in order to make good time at Kansas and be able to survive on the long run and make enough speed, so that’s what we’ll concentrate on.” Middle to the top of the racetrack is where you want to run at Kansas, but when do you adjust that line in the event you’re getting beat? “I’m going to always want my car to be versatile just because if you are married to that top lane and your car won’t work anywhere else, you don’t have a really good chance of making time and passing people. If you get married to that top lane and catch 15th, 16th place in the field and they’re also married to that top lane, it becomes difficult to pass and then your gaps shrink rapidly as you’re trying to make your way through the field. You need to have some versatility. If your car’s decent up top, you can make good lap times up there, regardless, and park yourself in front of the guys who are also wanting to run up the top. But if your car’s a little more versatile than others, you can kind of swing down through the middle, especially in turns three and four.” Your history at Kansas is impressive. Three wins, five second-place finishes, 11 top-threes, 12 top-fives, 19 top-10s and 949 laps led across 34 career NASCAR Cup Series starts. What makes you so good there? “I think Kansas has been a great racetrack and, really, from a driver’s standpoint, a fun racetrack because of the fact that it’s worn in so well. You can race at the top of the racetrack, which is the preferred groove as the tires wear out. It’s faster at the bottom of the racetrack on new tires. But as a driver, having options is something that is a lot of fun. With Atlanta having been repaved along with some of the other racetracks, Kansas has become one of the more unique racetracks because of the fact the asphalt and the shape of the racetrack is so driver-friendly, as far as where you can drive on the racetrack. You can literally drive from the wall to the apron all the way around the racetrack. So, it’s a fun racetrack. It’s been good to us and, hopefully, we can continue that trend on Sunday.” Race strategy, particularly at Kansas, has come into play in recent races. While strategy is more in the realm of your crew chief, Rodney Childers, when it dictates a race outcome instead of sheer performance, do you have to sort of switch your mindset, perhaps by finding some patience even when you want to just go as hard as you can? “These cars, in certain situations, have worn the tires a lot more than what they’ve done in the past. Kansas can be a high-wear racetrack just because of the way that the surface has aged, which is a great thing. So, I think for a lot of that, you’ll just have to see what the pit windows are and what the tire wear is when we go there. But it’s definitely a racey track. Those guys can see a lot more on the pit box than I can see in the car, so I usually just go with what they tell me and kind of roll from there.” TSC PR