Todd Gilliland and the No. 38 Speedy Cash Ford Mustang Team Kansas Speedway Competition Notes

COMPETITION NOTES: Gilliland has three top-10 finishes at the track in the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series and last year finished both races inside the top-25. His best finish was 23rd, but completed over 99% of his laps. CREW CHIEF RYAN BERGENTY: "We will work hard because these mile-and-a-half tracks are still a big part of our schedule. There are different things you can do during the race to help with strategy and track position. But for us, we're looking forward to qualifying. That's an area where we have and can continue to improve. It helps to start closer to the front." DRIVER TODD GILLILAND: "I really like Kansas. It's a fast track and I've had some good races in the truck and we weren't too bad last year. We just needed more speed, but our cars have improved this season. "It's cool to be wearing the Speedy Cash green again this weekend. They have helped us get better this year and it's nice to go race with them again this weekend."