Ford Performance - Kansas Speedway 1 Advance

Ryan Blaney: “Gosh, it’s our first mile-and-a-half in a long time. I felt like we had a lot of work to do after Vegas, for sure, as a Blue Oval company. I thought we were a little bit behind where we needed to be, but that was super early in the year and we were still kind of learning this new nose we got. I think time off from those places has two sides to it: It’s good that you can spend time and really refine where we need to get better, work on it, but then you also want to test it on the track and you don’t know until you get there. But, I’m looking forward to it. It’s going to be a good test. Hopefully we’ve improved on the mile-and-a-half stuff and can apply it there.”