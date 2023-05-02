RCR NCS Race Report: Dover Motor Speedway

"The Monster Mile was truly a monster today, but this Get Bioethanol team never gave up. We started the race last after qualifying was canceled due to rain and the field was set by the matrix. Digging out of that setback was difficult. We tried various strategy calls all race to try and pick up positions, but the cautions never really fell our way. Our Chevy started to improve towards the end of the race, but it was too late to make up any ground. We stuck with it all day and gave it everything we had. We’re going to go to work and make this short track program better. On to Kansas Speedway.” -Austin Dillon