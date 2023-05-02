Monday, May 01

RCR NCS Race Report: Dover Motor Speedway

Long Day for Austin Dillon and the No. 3 Get Bioethanol Chevrolet Showcases Richard Childress Racing’s Never-Give-Up Attitude
 

"The Monster Mile was truly a monster today, but this Get Bioethanol team never gave up. We started the race last after qualifying was canceled due to rain and the field was set by the matrix. Digging out of that setback was difficult. We tried various strategy calls all race to try and pick up positions, but the cautions never really fell our way. Our Chevy started to improve towards the end of the race, but it was too late to make up any ground. We stuck with it all day and gave it everything we had. We’re going to go to work and make this short track program better. On to Kansas Speedway.”

-Austin Dillon

Kyle Busch Collects 21st-Place Finish at Dover Motor Speedway in Lenovo Chevrolet
 

“We started the race off pretty good in our Lenovo Chevrolet. I liked what I had on that first run. Our guys made a great pit stop during the competition caution but I made a mistake and we got a speeding penalty. Those guys on pit road were perfect today and I was not. That got us behind and a few laps later we had a little damage to the front nose when some guys in front of me got together. We stayed out late in Stage 1 but that move didn’t work for us. Not our day today but we’ll rebound strong next week at Kansas Speedway.”

 

-Kyle Busch

RCR PR

