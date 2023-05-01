CHEVROLET NCS AT DOVER: Post-Race Report

TEAM CHEVY POST-RACE QUOTES: Ross Chastain, No. 1 Jockey Camaro ZL1 Finished: 2nd Were you surprised that the two-tire call by the No. 19 held you off with four? “No – whoever got in the lead was going to have a shot at it. First, I want to say so sorry to Brennan Poole and everybody at Rick Ware Racing. I owe them a big apology and a bit more. I’ll head over there tomorrow and talk to those guys, and make some of that right. We were just so close again for our No. 1 Jockey Chevy team and everybody at Trackhouse Racing, Advent Health, Moose Fraternity, Worldwide Express. It’s surreal to continue to do this and get to race against my heroes. I guess I told him (Martin Truex Jr.) too many of my secrets last year after we went fishing.” William Byron, No. 24 RaptorTough.com Camaro ZL1 Finished: 4th “The middle section – I don’t know, I need to maybe do a little better job on the feedback, and then just us communicating the adjustments there. We took off, had clean air and the car was just too loose. I couldn’t load the rear tires and we were just hanging on. That run was obviously really bad – we fell from first to seventh. We just had to work our way up from there. Proud of the effort. Getting a top-five is great. The No. 24 RaptorTough.com Chevy was really good today. Definitely needed some more, but we’re having speed at all different kinds of tracks. In our history, this hasn’t been our best track. We came with something a little bit different to try and help that. I think it did for the majority of the race, but just got too loose.” Justin Haley, No. 31 LeafFilter Gutter Protection Camaro ZL1 Finished: 23rd “We showed a lot of promise early on in our No. 31 LeafFilter Gutter Protection Camaro ZL1. We fired off so well and had a ton of speed. Unfortunately, as the track built up rubber and I got in dirty air, we just couldn’t find the grip we needed. The first five laps on tires we would be so good, but then we would lose grip and get super free. By the end of the race i felt like we had improved and learned so much — we just couldn't get the track position back. We will keep focusing to get back where we need to be starting next week in Kansas." Noah Gragson, No. 42 Sunseeker Resorts Camaro ZL1 Sidelined by damage sustained in an accident on lap 27. Finished: 34th “I don’t know what happened. I tried to get to the top and search for clean air. It was a mistake on my part. The air was tricky in the back of the pack. It was tight and it got loose – I don’t know, I need to go back and look at it. It’s just been a disappointing year overall. I'm thankful for all of the guys' efforts on our No. 42 LEGACY MOTOR CLUB team, we'll take our Sunseeker Resorts Chevy off to Kansas next week and move on from here.” Erik Jones, No. 43 Allegiant Camaro ZL1 Finished: 16th "It's a good day for our No. 43 Allegiant Chevy, you know, we were kind of back and forth on the balance throughout the day just trying to get some stuff better, but we came a long way from where we were in practice. Obviously, we were pretty off there from when we unloaded, but we got quite a bit better, quite a bit closer, but we just needed to get the balance. We missed one run and kind of got mired back and lost a lap, so we couldn't really come back from it that late in the race. We'll take it, move on and learn from it, and take it to Kansas next week!" Josh Berry, No. 48 Ally Camaro ZL1 Finished: 10th “Happy to get another top-10. I think it was a really solid day for the No. 48 Ally Chevy team. We needed a little bit more there to be a little bit better, but overall with the amount of experience I have in Cup cars, I feel like to run about where we did was really solid. Just proud of Blake (Harris, crew chief) and everybody on this team for a great job.” Daniel Suarez, No. 99 Pitbull/Freeway Insurance Camaro ZL1 Sidelined by damage sustained in an accident on lap 34. Finished: 35th Suarez said he just snapped loose and got into the wall. What were the conditions like out there in the first 30 laps? “The conditions were perfect. I don’t think it had anything to do with the track. The track was good, the car was really good. For how quick I lost the car, I think I had a tire going down or something because it happened instantly. My car wasn’t loose and I didn’t have a warning or anything. It’s unfortunate to be out of the race this early at a race track that we normally run very well at.”