CHEVROLET NCS AT DOVER: Noah Gragson Accident Quote

Noah Gragson, No. 42 Sunseeker Resorts Camaro ZL1 - Accident Quote

“I don’t know what happened. I tried to get to the top and search for clean air. It was a mistake on my part. The air was tricky in the back of the pack. It was tight and it got loose – I don’t know, I need to go back and look at it. It’s just been a disappointing year overall. I'm thankful for all of the guys' efforts on our No. 42 LEGACY MOTOR CLUB team, we'll take our Sunseeker Resorts Chevy off to Kansas next week and move on from here.”

GM PR