Ford Performance NASCAR: Dover (Brennan Poole Accident Quote)

BRENNAN POOLE, No. 15 Millennium Jet Card Ford Mustang (Involved in Turn 1 incident on Lap 80) – WHAT HAPPENED FROM YOUR POINT OF VIEW? "I'm not exactly sure, but I feel like I just got ran over. As soon as he ran into me, I just kind of got shoved into the corner, like way too deep, and then I was just immediately turned around. So, I think it was the No.1? Go figure. I mean, just a joke... eighty-something laps into a race? No reason. I was side-by-side with the No. 3, just got to the outside and it's not like I can go anywhere or give him any more room than what I had. He just ran me over. So, it's kind of pathetic. I don't know. It seems to be something Ross [Chastain] does a lot recently. Just uncalled for. It was my first time in a new Cup car, and eighty laps out... for what?"



DID YOU BRAKE AT ALL? "No, I really wasn't using a lot of brake at all. You're kind of just rolling out of the gas. Maybe if you came in a little too hot in dirty air you would brake, but no. I just drove in side-by-side with No. 3, rolled out of the gas and just got ran over. It may have even been before I needed to roll out of the gas. I don't know. I'll have to look at the replay. I just feel like it's not necessary. It just kind of sucks to tear up a car when you're getting an opportunity to be here on Sunday. I'm grateful for this opportunity, grateful to be here. I got another shot next week to go prove myself again, and hopefully it turns into more."