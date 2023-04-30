Weather forces NASCAR Cup Series race at Dover to be postponed to Monday, May 1 at 12 p.m. ET

The Würth 400 NASCAR Cup Series race at Dover (Del.) Motor Speedway scheduled for Sunday has been postponed to a Noon ET start Monday due to lingering inclement weather in the area. FS1 will televise the 400-lap race at “The Monster Mile” with live radio coverage on PRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

Richard Childress Racing driver Kyle Busch and Joe Gibbs Racing’s Christopher Bell will start on the front row. Chase Elliott, of Hendrick Motorsports, is the defending race winner.

New Jersey’s Ryan Truex drove the No. 19 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota to victory in Saturday’s NASCAR Xfinity Series race at the track, claiming his first career win.