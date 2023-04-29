Burton To Start 31st at Dover

Harrison Burton and the No. 21 DEX Imaging Mustang are set to start 31st in Sunday’s Wurth 400 at Dover Motor Speedway. After rain washed out qualifying on Saturday, the line-up was set by a qualifying formula based on recent performances.



In practice on Saturday, Burton was 22nd on the speed chart with a best lap at 155.494 miles per hour, which he set on the fourth of the 15 laps he ran in the session.



Sunday’s 400-mile race on the one-mile Dover oval is scheduled to start just after 1 PM Eastern Time. (The green flag has been moved up one hour due to the weather forecast.)



TV coverage will be provided by FOX Sports 1. Stage breaks are planned for Laps 120 and 250.

WBR PR