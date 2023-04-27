NCS AT DOVER MOTOR SPEEDWAY: Team Chevy Advance

QUOTABLE QUOTES: ROSS CHASTAIN, NO. 1 JOCKEY CAMARO ZL1 What is it like racing at Dover, especially with this version of the car? “It’s awesome to drive off of the cliff in Turn 1 and then down the hill and across the bumps in Turn 3. I love going to Dover and racing anything there. Dover was one of the tracks I was a little worried about with this car last year, but I got there and everyone had their ducks in a row and we weren't doing anything crazy with tires and wrecking.” What was your first laps at Dover like since it is such an intense track? “I remember when I made my first Truck Series start at Dover in 2012. My first lap was a large pucker factor moment. I had to try and breathe through the process. Early on I was not breathing making laps. I've learned how to cope with it and how to prepare for it and breathe properly now.” AUSTIN DILLON, NO. 3 GET BIOETHANOL CAMARO ZL1 What’s the sensation of speed at Dover like? “Racing at Dover Speedway is like a rollercoaster ride with no tracks. There’s none like it, a lot of pace there, you’re driving down into the corner coming off of a four-story banking to the bottom of the track and you just try to catch your breath and get back on the gas, to drive off the corner and do that for 400 laps. Once you get into the race you get into a rhythm, and you start to feel comfortable. The first couple of laps are always hard on you.” What is the most challenging part about Dover Motor Speedway? “It’s a hard concrete track and we have to try and make sure our shock package is good and hopefully, the Get Bioethanol Chevrolet handles well. Maybe the line will move around, but it’s usually right around the bottom. As the rubber lays down it gets harder to do more with the car. Dover is a Monster, but my No. 3 Chevrolet team is up for the challenge.” KYLE LARSON, NO. 5 HENDRICKCARS.COM CAMARO ZL1 Larson on his confidence coming to Dover Motor Speedway: "I look forward to racing at Dover (Motor Speedway) this weekend. The past two years there with the No. 5 team we have been fast with two top-10 finishes. I feel like I’ve had a super competitive race car at almost every track this season and expect nothing less at Dover. It would be great to get a win there with Hendrick Motorsports." CLIFF DANIELS, CREW CHIEF, NO. 5 HENDRICKCARS.COM CAMARO ZL1 Daniels on preparing for Dover: "Kyle (Larson) has a really good knack for driving at Dover (Motor Speedway). He has a great feel for that place. Really, it’s going to be on us to get him a car that he is comfortable with so he can move around when the track takes rubber and drive the way he wants to drive. Admittedly, we did miss that a little bit last year. We were competitive but not quite as strong as we wanted to be. We do have the data points from last year and we’ve learned a lot of things since that hopefully we can apply and put a good foot forward." KYLE BUSCH, NO. 8 LENOVO CAMARO ZL1 You have had a lot of success at Dover. How does that track fit your driving style so well? “I’ve always enjoyed Dover. I feel like it’s a big Bristol so I think going there is kind of fun. It’s really a unique track with the elevation change from the straightaways to the corners, the drop down and the jump back out of the hole that you have going from straightaway to corner and back to straightaway. It’s definitely gotten more character over the years being rougher into Turn 3. That’s the tricky part of the track is trying to figure out Turn 3 and how you get through the bumps over there.” How demanding is qualifying at Dover? “Qualifying at Dover is sometimes demanding just because the speeds there are so high. You’re in the corner longer than the straightaways so that track is definitely a challenge. A couple of years ago when we went to the higher downforce package it was wide-open qualifying which was crazy. These cars are a little bit different but still super-fast considering the size of the track at Dover. Qualifying is also important because of pit selection. Pit road there is really, really tight and you definitely want to have a good stall, somewhere with an opening, preferably, to get in okay and get out clean.” Why is the pit road at Dover so challenging? “The biggest challenge of the pit road at Dover is because it’s so narrow and also the speeds are low there too, so if you have a green flag stop you tend to go a couple laps down so you don’t want to have a green flag stop.” CHASE ELLIOTT, NO. 9 NAPA AUTO PARTS CAMARO ZL1 Elliott on racing at Dover: “I think just it being concrete, it's a very, very fine line but has a lot of speed. You might not be going as fast as you do on some other tracks, but it always feels like you're going pretty fast there. So, that makes it fun from a driver's standpoint. After a while, you know, you get kind of used to going at a fast pace until you hit something and you're reminded how fast you're going. But Dover, that sensation of speed is always very real and that's exciting for us to do something little different.” Elliott on his success at Dover: “It was good to get another win there last year. For whatever reason, that track has suited what I look for in the car. We ran well there on the Xfinity side too. I’m not sure I know exactly what that is, but it has lent itself to some good results over the last six, seven years. Hopefully we can continue that.” AJ ALLMENDINGER, NO. 16 NUTRIEN AG SOLUTIONS CAMARO ZL1 “Last year, I felt like we had a really good car in Dover. It's a place that I really enjoy driving at and I've always had fun there. Hopefully we can get some momentum and erase what has happened the last few weeks and start over. We're definitely making gains on the race cars so I think this can be a really good race track for us. Looking to put together a solid weekend and start building from there.” WILLIAM BYRON, NO. 24 RAPTORTOUGH.COM CAMARO ZL1 Byron on the challenges of Dover: "Dover (Motor Speedway) is just a tough place in general. We’ve always had really fast cars there, even with the Next Gen cars, but this track has a bit of a survival technique to it. The track is hard on the car, hard on a driver, and one mistake can result in the end of your day or put you behind by quite a bit. That’s what happened last year unfortunately. We were able to overcome a wreck in practice, but then a caution during green-flag pit stops late in the race put us in a hole we couldn’t get out of. If we show up with the speed we usually have, though, and the speed we have shown this year, we should be in good shape. It will just be about maintaining that track position the whole race.” RUDY FUGLE, CREW CHIEF, NO. 24 RAPTORTOUGH.COM CAMARO ZL1 Fugle on what makes Dover so difficult: "First, Dover (Motor Speedway) is always tough on equipment. There’s vertical load on the tires, the car, the suspension, etc. As we found out on lap one of practice last year, that vertical load can put you on the shock tops real quick if you don’t have it pinpointed perfect, which can put you in the wall really quick. It’s a treacherous race track when it comes to that. Once you get into the race, the drivers are working really hard. Any time you have that many g-forces on your body, it feels like it’s trying to be thrown outside the car every corner. That takes a toll on the drivers. Lastly, it’s one of the tracks that changes a lot as the race goes on." JUSTIN HALEY, NO. 31 LEAFFILTER GUTTER PROTECTION CAMARO ZL1 "We had a great run at Dover last season and led a lot of laps. We almost got ourselves a top 10 there as well. It’s a track I really enjoy racing at, so it will be a unique birthday weekend for me. Hopefully Kaulig Racing will be just as fast there as we were last year." NOAH GRAGSON, NO. 42 SUNSEEKER RESORTS CAMARO ZL1 “We have had some good runs at Dover in the Xfinity Series and we can lean on Erik (Jones) and Dave (Elenz) for their experience at Dover last season in this NextGen car. I was really proud of the No. 42 team’s performance at Talladega, unfortunately we weren’t able to close it out. We have a lot of points to make up, so we need to build on the momentum we had last week.” ERIK JONES, NO. 43 ALLEGIANT CAMARO ZL1 “Dover is a cool place; I like going there. It’s been a fun track, and it’s fast. I think for qualifying Dover is one of the higher intensity tracks of the season, because of the speed you have to carry there. It is definitely a cool track, and I am looking forward to competing in the Allegiant Chevy this weekend. With the next Gen cars, I think Dover is one of the places where it performs very similarly. We still moved around a lot and ran some similar lanes if you run the bottom, so it was more similar in my opinion and probably more similar than most guys thought. I don’t expect to see anything out of the ordinary, and I am hoping to build off our success in Talladega.” BLAKE HARRIS, CREW CHIEF, NO. 48 ALLY CAMARO ZL1 Harris on preparing for Dover with Josh Berry: "Everyone on the No. 48 team is wishing Alex (Bowman) a speedy recovery and we hope to have him back as soon as he is healthy. With Josh (Berry) this weekend, we are fortunate enough to have had him in the No. 9 car recently, so we kind of know what driver comfort items we needed so we were able to get him in here and get him fit. We also got a simulator session in with him so as far as preparation for this weekend goes, I feel like we are in as good of shape as we can be considering the time crunch we are in to get the car to Dover (Motor Speedway). Josh has a 1.5 average finish at Dover in Xfinity and finished second in an ARCA (Menards Series East) car there, so I don’t think we could go to a track that is better suited for a plug-and-play guy. Our approach this weekend is just to take it one step at a time, no mistakes, and get Josh comfortable enough to get the No. 48 in contention." DANIEL SUAREZ, NO. 99 FREEWAY INSURANCE CAMARO ZL1 Why do you like Dover? “Actually, Dover is one of my favorite tracks that we go to. It’s so much fun and the feeling you get inside the car is pretty incredible. It’s also been one of my best tracks, statistically. My expectations are really high for this weekend because I have run so well in the past there.” Is there momentum after Talladega? “Yes, we had a very fast car. We have had fast cars in most of the races this year. Our program is getting better and better. Our pit stops have been fantastic lately as well. We still have a lot of learning to do and things we can improve, but I think we will start getting the type of finishes we expect and deserve here soon.”