Christopher Bell - No. 20 Rheem Toyota Camry TRD Preview - Dover Motor Speedway

No. 20 Rheem Toyota Camry TRD News and Notes:

DOVER MOTOR SPEEDWAY: Christopher Bell will make his fifth NASCAR Cup Series (NCS) start at Dover Motor Speedway this weekend. Bell’s first NCS start at the 1.0-mile concrete oval came in 2020 in a double header weekend. In 2021 he qualified 11 th and finished 21 st . In 2022 Bell had his strongest NCS run to date at Dover. Bell qualified 17 th and with some pit strategy restarted fifth on Monday at Dover after rain postponed the race. Bell started stage two second but a few laps in reported a loose wheel and had to pit. The team lost two laps but rallied back by taking the “wave around” during stage two and also racing his way into the “lucky dog” position. Bell was running ninth with 100 laps to go and raced his way up to fourth by the checkered flag.

SPECIAL RECOGNITION: Rheem will highlight Friedrich Air Conditioning Co. on the No. 20 Rheem Toyota Camry TRD this weekend at Dover. For more information visit: https://www.friedrich.com/

RHEEM GUESTS: Rheem will be hosting 95 guests this weekend at Dover. There will be guests on-site from Friedrich, Air Conditioning Division United Supply, Rheem Canada, Rheem Water Heating Division Northeast, Raypak, and the Air Commercial Division – Business Development.

TALLADEGA RECAP: Bell qualified seventh and had a good handling car throughout the first two stages. During the final stage Bell got hung on the outside and lost positions with nine laps to go. A caution with five laps remaining gave the team an opportunity to pit for fuel only as the race came down to fuel mileage. Bell survived multi-car wrecks and had enough fuel to make it to end to earn an eighth-place finish at Talladega.

JGR AT DOVER: JGR has claimed nine NCS victories at Dover. In 154 combined starts the organization has tallied 49 top-five finishes, 78 top-10s and 3,529 laps led. The championship-winning organization has an average start of 12.4 an average finish of 15.1.

RACE INFO: The Wurth 400 at Dover Motor Speedway begins at 2:00 p.m. ET on Sunday, April 30, 2023. The race will be broadcast live on FS1, SiriusXM 90, and PRN Radio.

From the Cockpit:

Christopher Bell: “We’re looking for a good run at Dover. It’s one of my favorite tracks and a place we ran well at last year, I’m ready to get there and see what we can do this year.”

Bell’s Career NASCAR Cup Series Stats at Dover Motor Speedway:

Starts Wins Top 5 Top 10 Poles Laps Led Avg. Start Avg. Finish 4 0 1 1 0 0 17.5 18.5

Bell’s 2023 NASCAR Cup Series Season Stats:

Starts Wins Top 5 Top 10 Poles Laps Led Avg. Start Avg. Finish 10 1 5 7 0 154 9.8 10.9

Bell’s Career NASCAR Cup Series Season Stats:

Starts Wins Top 5 Top 10 Poles Laps Led Avg. Start Avg. Finish 118 5 26 50 4 845 14.7 16.1

