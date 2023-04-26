Kaulig Racing Weekly Advance | Dover Motor Speedway

|
Chandler Smith, No. 16 Quick Tie Products Chevrolet Camaro
- Chandler Smith will make his second NXS start at Dover Motor Speedway.
- Smith finished 21st after starting 12th in the 2022 A-Game 200.
- He made one previous start at Dover in the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series in 2020, finishing 20th in the KDI Office Technology 200.
- So far in the 2023 NXS season, Smith has earned one win, one pole award, four top fives, five top-10 finishes and has led 205 laps.
"I'm looking forward to Dover. It's a track that should suit us. Kaulig has had some strong runs here before, and I think I'm helped by the fact that I have been in a Xfinity car there last year. It's a tricky track, especially on corner exit. It kind of feels like a roller coaster throughout the whole lap, but that just makes it more exciting throughout the race."
- Chandler Smith on Dover Motor Speedway