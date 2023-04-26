Mohawk Northeast Racing: Ryan Preece Dover Advance

Really strong run last weekend at Talladega last weekend until a wreck at the end of the race, what can you take with you from the weekend? “Yeah, I mean, it’s always great to get stage points and we got them in both stages on Sunday. Points are great and they’re huge when it comes to this points system and the playoffs. Man, I just want our luck to turn around. We wanted to be up there at the end and I think we deserved to be. We had a fast racecar, and we were in it all day long until that ending. We were just in the wrong place there and there was no way to finish out the race then. It’s unfortunate but we’ve moved on and are looking forward to Dover.” You’ve had some strong runs the last couple of weeks and have really shown what this 41 team is capable of, how much does that motivate you heading into this weekend’s race?

“I’ve always said that you have to start with top-15s or top-10s – consistently running there – then top-fives and chasing wins. I feel like, especially the past four weeks, we’ve been putting races together to have opportunities like that. And just at the end of the race, a lot of things, chaos just breaks out, and sometimes you’re the bug and sometimes you’re the windshield. Ultimately, it’ll be nice when we’re the windshield and not the bug. But I’m proud of the fact that our team, our pit crew – everybody - including our engineers, are working together. It doesn’t always take the fastest car to win anymore. Now it takes execution. That’s something I know that I’ve been focusing on for the past week or so and really just turning my attention more to the little details that it takes to make sure that when Lap 380 is there, you’re still giving yourself an opportunity to have a chance at it.” You have experience at Dover in your career and you ran the Cup race at the track last season, does that give you any leverage? “I really enjoy Dover and one of the best parts of it is that it’s a little bit closer to home for me. There’s a sense of familiarity and I love coming from the northeast, so I get excited about heading up there for Dover and other tracks in the area. This is actually a race that I’ve been stressing to Chad (Johnston, crew chief) about. I really felt like we had such a great race car last year. We just never got track position, and we actually had a tire go down a couple times. Then, I believe, when AJ (Allmendinger) lost a tire during the green flag pit cycle, we lost a lap or two and it just kind of put a damper on our day. But from a speed standpoint, we were really fast in practice and had a great race car. I feel like some of the baseline of what we decided to take for this weekend strongly goes off that, and I have high expectations.” What kind of racing are you expecting this weekend now that we’ve gotten to test the short-track program a few times so far this season?

“Our cars have been really fast at short tracks this year and I’m a short-track guy so really the most important thing for us is going to be assessing the car during practice and having a strong qualifying run. As you all know, it’s Dover, it’s April and it tends to rain a lot up there. So hopefully we can at least get practice and qualifying in – or something for us – and not have to start 30th and work our way up the entire race. That’s the hardest part about these races when we don’t get to put ourselves in the right position from the start. I’m really excited about what we’ve been able to do at these racetracks so far this season and I think this weekend will be a really good one for us. We’ve been working hard on putting everything together and this is one where I think we can emphasize on our strengths. We just want to stay out of trouble because that’s been our crutch this season, we just keep getting caught up in things that ultimately end our run.” TSC PR