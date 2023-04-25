Goodyear Fast Facts -- Dover

NASCAR Cup Series -- Race No. 11 – 400 laps / 400 miles

Dover Motor Speedway (1.0-mile oval) – Dover, Del.

Fast Facts for April 29-30, 2023

Tire: Goodyear Eagle 18-inch Speedway Radials

Set limits: Cup: 1 set for practice, 1 set for qualifying and 9 sets for the race

(8 race sets plus 1 set transferred from qualifying)

Tire Codes: Left-side -- D-5160; Right-side -- D-5162

Tire Circumference: Left-side -- 2,254 mm (88.74 in.); Right-side -- 2,277 mm (89.65 in.)

Minimum Recommended Inflation: Left Front -- 20 psi; Left Rear -- 22 psi;

Right Front -- 48 psi; Right Rear -- 44 psi

Storyline – Dover: The ever-changing track surface: The old adage is that a leopard can’t change its spots. The concrete track surface at Dover Motor Speedway is, therefore, very un-leopard-like because it changes after the start of a race and continues to do so all race long. The white surface quickly turns black in the racing grooves as rubber gets laid down on the concrete. Then, under caution periods as the track cools, the still hot tires pick up much of the rubber, turning the track back white. And so it continues all race long.

“Something at Dover that teams deal with and fans will notice is how the track changes over the course of the race,” said Greg Stucker, Goodyear’s director of racing. “For us at Goodyear, laying rubber on the concrete track surface is an important factor in what tread compounds we bring to Dover. Under green flag conditions, you will see the track turn from white to black as the cars lay rubber on the concrete surface. In turn, under cautions, the tires will pick some of that rubber off the track as it cools from the cars not being at full speed. When we return to racing, the track quickly takes on rubber again. Keeping up with those transitions is an important part of a team’s race strategy.”

Notes – Cup teams return to Dover on 2022 tire set-up: Being on 18-inch bead diameter tires, NASCAR Cup teams will run a different tire set-up than those in the Xfinity Series at Dover this weekend . . . this is the same combination of left- and right-side tires that Cup teams ran at Dover last season . . . Dover is the only track at which these teams will run either of these two Goodyear tire codes in 2023 . . . with this 18-inch tire, and its lower profile sidewall, NASCAR Cup cars will not run inner liners in any of their tires.

NASCAR Xfinity Series -- Race No. 10 – 200 laps / 200 miles

Dover Motor Speedway (1.0-mile oval) – Dover, Del.

Fast Facts for April 28-29, 2023

Tire: Goodyear Eagle 15-inch Speedway Radials

Set limits: Xfinity: 5 sets for the race

Tire Codes: Left-side -- D-6106; Right-side -- D-6128

Tire Circumference: Left-side -- 2,225 mm (87.60 in.); Right-side -- 2,250 mm (88.58 in.)

Minimum Recommended Inflation: Left Front -- 18 psi; Left Rear -- 18 psi;

Right Front -- 49 psi; Right Rear -- 45 psi

Notes – Xfinity teams on popular left-side, Dover/Nashville right-side this weekend: Being on 15-inch bead diameter tires, NASCAR Xfinity Series teams will run a different tire set-up than those in the Cup Series at Dover this weekend . . . this is the same combination of left- and right-side tires that Xfinity teams ran at Dover in 2022 . . . these teams also ran this left-side tire code at an additional five tracks last season – Bristol, Darlington, Fontana, Homestead and Pocono – as well as at Fontana earlier this season . . . this right-side tire code was run at Nashville last year . . . Dover is unique among NASCAR ovals one mile or less in length, in that Xfinity teams are required to run inner liners on all four tire positions . . . air pressure in those inner liners should be 12-25 psi greater than that of the outer tire.

Goodyear Racing PR