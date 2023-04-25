Todd Gilliland and the No. 38 Speedy Cash Ford Mustang Team Dover Motor Speedway Competition Notes

|
COMPETITION NOTES:
After a hard fought battle at the Talladega Superspeedway, Gilliland looks to ride the momentum of his 10th-place finish as he heads to the Dover Motor Speedway. Gilliland will hop back in the seat of the No. 38 Ford Mustang to take on the track they call the "Monster Mile".
CREW CHIEF RYAN BERGENTY:
"Todd and I, along with the entire 38 team, have the drive we need to put Todd in a position to win. Dover is a tough track to race at, but I am confident that we can have a good result this weekend."
DRIVER TODD GILLILAND:
"Ryan and I are really building a solid relationship and have built up the trust needed to succeed.
"Racing at Dover is crazy, dropping into the corner and on the exit with all the banking. You feel like you're flying. I'm looking forward to what we can accomplish this weekend."