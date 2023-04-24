RCR NCS Race Recap: Talladega Superspeedway

"What a great win for our McLaren Custom Grills team. Sometimes you have to be lucky. Some of these races come down to that, and you have to take them when they come your way. The seas kind of parted when they went up the racetrack. They were trying to push draft and these cars just aren't stable enough to do that. I saw the No. 23 just turn a little bit sideways and I was like, 'Get out of the way.' I was able to miss it and tried to see if I was ahead of the No. 12 when it was called. A great day for another new sponsor at Richard Childress Racing with McLaren Custom Grills. If you don't have a custom grill yet, these McLarens are pretty bomb so you need to check them out. It's great to be a part of Team Chevy and get our Camaro in Victory Lane. It's fun to be able to come out here and be a part of this team and work with Randall (Burnett, crew chief) and all my guys. We were never really in a position to push hard, but we got everything to go our way and came out on top." -Kyle Busch