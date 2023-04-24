Kaulig Racing Post-Race Report | Talladega Superspeedway

AJ Allmendinger, No. 16 Nutrien Ag Solutions FARMSMART Camaro ZL1 AJ Allmendinger qualified 19th for the Geico 500 at Talladega Superspeedway.

Allmendinger started at the rear of the field due to an unapproved adjustment. Under the first caution in the opening stage, the No. 16 Nutrien Ag Solutions FARMSMART Camaro stayed out and restarted 21st. With a second caution during green-flag pit stops, Allmendinger made it up to 6th before coming down pit road under caution. He restarted 24th on the bottom lane with teammate, Justin Haley, behind him. With two laps to go in the first stage, Allmendinger fell off the pack, as the No. 16 Camaro had a handling issue. He finished stage two in 26th, and the team brought him down pit road to work on the handling during the stage break.

Allmendinger restarted stage two at the tail of the field after pitting twice under the stage break. Still battling handling and ride quality on his No. 16 Camaro, 13 laps into stage two, Allmendinger sat in 32nd. He made a fuel-only stop on lap 104 and worked his way up to 11th by lap 112 before getting shuffled out of the draft with four to go in the stage. Allmendinger finished stage two in 26th place.

In stage three, Allmendinger avoided damage on lap 142 when the field wrecked in front and behind the No. 16 Camaro sitting in 22nd. Allmendinger came down pit road under caution for a fuel-only stop and restarted 18th with 42 laps to go. Running the bottom line in the draft, Allmendinger moved up to eighth with 17 laps to go. Unable to avoid a second-overtime wreck, Allmendinger was collected in the chaos and was scored 29th. “I saw Bubba (No. 23) sideways and just tried to hold on and hope I wouldn’t get collected. The first hit, I had it saved, but then somebody got me in the right rear. I was proud of our race team. We had a fast Nutrien Ag Solutions FARMSMART Chevy – it had speed in it. We were bouncing around at the beginning of the race but got a little bit better. At these racetracks, all you can do is hope to give yourself a chance and we had one.” - AJ Allmendinger