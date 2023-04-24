Kaulig Racing Post-Race Report | Talladega Superspeedway

|
Justin Haley, No. 31 LeafFilter Gutter Protection Camaro ZL1
“This one stung a little. We had a fast No. 31 LeafFilter Gutter Protection Chevy and had really good pit strategy all day. We thought we would set ourselves up for the end there and avoided all the wrecks, but we just couldn’t quite the track position back that we had all day."
- Justin Haley
AJ Allmendinger, No. 16 Nutrien Ag Solutions FARMSMART Camaro ZL1
“I saw Bubba (No. 23) sideways and just tried to hold on and hope I wouldn’t get collected. The first hit, I had it saved, but then somebody got me in the right rear. I was proud of our race team. We had a fast Nutrien Ag Solutions FARMSMART Chevy – it had speed in it. We were bouncing around at the beginning of the race but got a little bit better. At these racetracks, all you can do is hope to give yourself a chance and we had one.”
- AJ Allmendinger
Ag-Pro 300
Derek Kraus, No. 10 LeafHome Water Solutions Chevrolet
"It was a learning day overall for me in Talladega. I felt like I was able to adapt pretty quickly from the beginning of the race, and it was all about trying to stay out of the big one. We kinda got shuffled out, which caused us to be back a little further than we wanted to be when we got caught up in one of the wrecks there near the end. Overall, it was fun day and we brought a really fast LeafHome Water Solutions Chevy.”
- Derek Kraus
Kaulig Racing PR