LEGACY MOTOR CLUB Race Recap: Talladega Superspeedway

Erik Jones drove through the field from 14th to sixth on the final lap in double overtime.
Post-Race Quotes: " “It was kind of an up and down day. We weren't really running how we wanted to during the day. But obviously there at the end some attrition got us toward the front. I felt like our car was good and that the No. 43 Air Force Chevy had speed. We just weren't up there to show it. We'll take it, thought. A (top-six) is obviously a strong run. I was hoping to come here and have a good day for us and get us rolling with some momentum to Dover and forward. We're on to some good tracks for us, so hopefully we can repeat the same next week - bring a good car and kind of keep this momentum rolling."
Next Race: The NASCAR Cup Series heads to Dover Motor Speedway on April 30th. Coverage for the event begins at 2:00 p.m. ET on FS1, PRN Radio/SIRIUS XM NASCAR Radio.