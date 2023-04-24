LEGACY MOTOR CLUB Race Recap: Talladega Superspeedway

Noah Gragson was leading the field when he was collected in an accident during the first attempt at NASCAR's 'overtime' on Lap 189.

Post-race quotes: "I'm good. It was a really solid day for our Wendy's Biggie Bag team and LEGACY MOTOR CLUB. This No. 42 team was really on top of it today. Good pit stops and a fast car there in the race. I felt like we were in a good position restarting on the front row on a green-white-checkered. I got kind of shoved out there and bobbled a little bit by the No. 1. I just have look back and see what I could do better and obviously not let the No. 1 get inside me. Overall it was a good day until it wasn't. The results have been bad here lately, but we've been running strong. We ran in the top-five, the top-10 all day and I'm really proud of that. I appreciate Wendy's and everybody coming out to Talladega and all the fans. We're close. We'll get there one day. "