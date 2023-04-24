CHEVROLET NCS AT TALLADEGA: Post-Race Notes and Quotes

In a double attempt at an overtime finish, Kyle Busch and the No. 8 McLaren Custom Grills Camaro ZL1 team came out on top to score Chevrolet’s seventh NASCAR Cup Series win of the 2023 season. · The win is Busch’s second NASCAR Cup Series win of the 2023 season and his 62nd career win in NASCAR’s premier series. · Busch is now the third repeat winner in the series this season, joining fellow Chevrolet drivers William Byron and Kyle Larson. · The victory extended Chevrolet’s series-leading NASCAR Cup Series win record at Talladega Superspeedway to 44 all-time victories, including the past three races at the Alabama superspeedway. · Chevrolet has now won the past five NASCAR Cup Series superspeedway races, dating back to Ross Chastain’s win at Talladega Superspeedway one year ago. · The winningest manufacturer in NASCAR Cup Series history, Chevrolet now sits at 840 all-time wins in NASCAR’s premier series. · Chevrolet swept the NASCAR doubleheader race weekend at Talladega Superspeedway, with Jeb Burton and the No. 27 Jordan Anderson Racing Camaro SS team taking the victory in the Saturday’s NASCAR Xfinity Series race. Kyle Busch, No. 8 McLaren Custom Grills Camaro ZL1 – Race Winner Quotes "Sometimes you gotta be lucky. Some of these races comes down to that, and you have to take them when they come your way. The seas kind of parted there when they went up the racetrack. They were trying push draft, and these cars just aren't stable enough to do that. I saw the 23 just turn a little bit sideways and I was like, 'Get out of the way.' Just missed it and tried to see if I was ahead of the 12 when it was called. A great day for another new sponsor at RCR with McLaren Custom Grills. If you ain't got a custom grill yet, these McLarens are pretty bomb so you gotta check them out. We have a great time being able to come out here and race and be a part of Team Chevy and Chevrolet and get this Camaro in Victory Lane." HOW CLOSE WERE YOU ON FUEL? "Well, it shut off here when I was trying to do a burnout so maybe it's out. I went left instead of right. The fuel-pickup is on the right so maybe I ran it out. We were sweating it being close. I thought back to California and Fontana earlier this year where we have a win, and I'm like we have to gamble. We're up here, you have to take the track position when you have it and go give it what you can on the restart and see what happens. Lo and behold, it worked out." MORE ON THE WIN: "You never know what's going to happen, right? We had the track position and had the opportunity to be up front there. Short on fuel, you just don't know so you take that chance. Luckily I thought about it, and I'm like, 'We gotta take the chance.' That win at Fontana really opened that door for us today. If we didn't have that, I felt like we would have to come in to get some fuel to get points. You know, I guess I'd rather be lucky somedays and we were certainly that today. It feels good to see the seas part finally and me squeeze through and not get torn up in a couple of those wrecks late. Thanks to McLaren Custom Grills. Appreciate them, another new RCR partner for us this year. It's awesome to get them up to Victory Lane. I hope their website is blowing up right now and they're getting a lot of likes and selling some grills. We need all the help we can get. Our sport is doing well but things can always be better. We want to see full fields of sponsored cars." HOW WAS YOUR DAY BEFORE THE LAST LAPS? "Every time I got near the front, I got shuffled. That's about what happens in these restrictor plate races for me. There in that last lap, Bubba Wallace was helping push and getting us out there and getting us to the lead. I got a little too far out, and I knew they were going to have a run so I was like, 'You know what... take the run. We'll see what happens in the next corner.' Lo and behold they got crossed up. Sometimes you're quiet sometimes and you just kind of squeak one out." WINNING FOR RCR WITH RICHARD CHILDRESS AT THE RACE: "It's awesome. I know they've had a lot of superspeedway love for a long, long time. One of the best to ever do it was obviously one of the winningest ones. It's fun to be able to come out here and be a part of this team and work with Randall (Burnett, crew chief) and all my guys. Pit stops today were fine. We were never really in a position to push hard, but we got everything to go our way and came out on top." TOP TEAM CHEVY UNOFFICIAL TOP-10 RESULTS: POS. DRIVER 1st Kyle Busch, No. 8 McLaren Custom Grills Camaro ZL1 6th Erik Jones, No. 43 U.S. Air Force Camaro ZL1 7th William Byron, No. 24 Liberty University Camaro ZL1 9th Daniel Suarez, No. 99 Tootsies Orchid Lounge Camaro ZL1 TOP-FIVE UNOFFICIAL RESULTS: POS. DRIVER 1st Kyle Busch (Chevrolet) 2nd Ryan Blaney (Ford) 3rd Chris Buescher (Ford) 4th Chase Briscoe (Ford) 5th Brad Keselowski (Ford) The 2023 NASCAR Cup Series season continues at Dover Motor Speedway with the Würth 400 on Sunday, April 30, at 2 p.m. ET. Live coverage can be found on FS1, PRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio Channel 90.