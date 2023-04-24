Transcript: Ryan Blaney Pit Road Interview - Talladega

Q. Second place at Talladega. Can you break down the final lap, the moves between you and the 23.

RYAN BLANEY: Yeah, I mean, it's just you get big runs, take 'em when you can. I'm glad everyone's okay, but in my mind you kind of triple move like that, triple block, you can't block three times. I don't know. Runs are so big.

As a leader, with Bubba, trying to block, which is the right thing to do. But I think a lot of those, I mean, I got to go somewhere.

I hate that cars got torn up, I hate for us being so close to the win. I'm not blaming anybody. Just hard racing at the end of this thing. Unfortunate cars got tore up and we missed out on another win.

NASCAR PR