Rick Hendrick statement - Lloyd Reuss

Rick Hendrick, chairman and CEO of Hendrick Automotive Group and owner of Hendrick Motorsports, on the passing of Lloyd Reuss, past president of General Motors:



“Lloyd was a pillar of the automotive industry. A true ‘car guy’ and optimist, he was always there to support dealers and stood tall as a champion of General Motors’ auto racing programs. His passion for GM was exceeded only by his love for family and community. I see many of his greatest qualities reflected in Mark (Reuss, current president of General Motors), including servant leadership, a commitment to performance, and compassion for those less fortunate. On behalf of our entire organization, our prayers and deepest sympathies are with Mark, the Reuss family and Lloyd’s GM family.”

Hendrick Motorsports PR