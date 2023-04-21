RCR Race Preview: Talladega Superspeedway

Kyle Busch and the No. 8 McLaren Custom Grills Chevrolet Camaro ZL1… Kyle Busch will be making his 36th start at Talladega Superspeedway and his 75th career restrictor plate start in the NASCAR Cup Series. Busch has one Cup Series victory at Talladega, capturing the spring event in 2008. The Las Vegas, Nevada native didn’t lead until late in the race, pacing the field for 12 of the final 15 laps, and was leading on the last lap when a caution flag ended the race. The victory came in Busch’s seventh start at the 2.66-mile facility. Busch has two NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series victories at Talladega (2009 and 2010) and one win in the NASCAR Xfinity Series (2011). The driver of the McLaren Custom Grills Chevrolet is eighth in the NASCAR Cup Series driver standings, 52 points behind the leader. About McLaren Custom Grills… McLaren Custom Grills, a Winnipeg, Canada-based BBQ company, specializes in custom BBQ grills for sports fans. The company is dedicated to making a barbeque that any sports fan would be thrilled to call their own, and a brand name that customers are proud to stand behind. In addition to their partnership with Richard Childress Racing, McLaren Custom Grills is the Official Barbeque Grill of the NBA. McLaren Custom Grills can be purchased at mclarencustomgrills.com. KYLE BUSCH QUOTES: Are you optimistic entering Talladega considering how well you ran at Daytona International Speedway? “You know considering how well we ran at Daytona I would say that there is optimism going into Talladega. We definitely had some fast race cars in Daytona but I’ve also found over the years that Daytona cars aren’t the same as Talladega cars and it doesn’t correlate. You can take the same car from Daytona and go straight to Talladega with it and be slow. I’m optimistic and certainly looking forward to going to Talladega, although I’ve been known to get myself caught up in crashes there. I think the only three or four times I’ve ever finished a race there with a clean race car I’ve finished in the top three, top four including winning once. It just goes to show you that if you can stay clean then you can have a good day.” Why were you and your RCR teammate Austin Dillon able to work so well together at Daytona International Speedway? “Austin and I were really able to work together well at Daytona, I think, because we both had fast race cars. We were both able to find each other and continue to work together and help each other. Austin was my wingman towards the later stages of the race and really gave me a good push to get to the lead and then we were riding there together to finish it out strong before that late caution came. Overall, it’s been really fun to work with Austin. I think he’s been a great piece to the puzzle of our success early on in the year and I want to continue that at Talladega.” You won the 2008 spring race at Talladega Superspeedway and didn’t lead a lap until late in the race. How special was that win? “Winning that race in 2008 was super-cool. Being up front and having a fast car and dicing through traffic was cool. We got pushed by Juan Pablo Montoya there, got some really big pushes that got us to the lead. Once we got the lead, we were able to control it the last couple of laps. The race was actually cut short while we were out front and we were able to win. Winning at Talladega in 2008 was pretty special because it gave me a win at Talladega, although I haven’t been able to back it up since then. I feel like there’s been plenty of other opportunities to win a race there that haven’t come to fruition. There’s a lot of other guys who are a lot more aggressive in restrictor plate racing and the draft and pushing the issue at times and putting themselves in some sticky situations."