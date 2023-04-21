RCR Race Preview: Talladega Superspeedway

|
Austin Hill and the No. 21 Bennett Transportation and Logistics/Realtree Chevrolet Camaro SS at Talladega Superspeedway... Austin Hill has made three career NASCAR Xfinity Series starts at Talladega Superspeedway. Last fall while piloting the No. 21 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet, Hill earned the pole position, led 60 laps, and was in position to capture the victory before a late block relegated the 29-year-old to a 14th-place finish. In the two Xfinity Series events at the Alabama superspeedway in 2022, the Winston, Ga. native led a combined 127 laps - a dominating 53.6% of laps competed. Hill has also participated in five NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series events, securing a best finish of sixth in 2019.
Superspeedway Dominance... Hill enters Talladega Superspeedway as the winner of both Xfinity Series drafting races – Daytona International Speedway and Atlanta Motor Speedway – in 2023. In those two events, the driver of the No. 21 Camaro has led 142 of 288 total laps (49.3%). In eight superspeedway starts since joining RCR in the Xfinity Series, Hill has paced the field for 410 of 1,098 laps, leading 37.3% of the time.
Double Duty... Hill will make his second career NASCAR Cup Series start as he pilots the No. 62 Realtree Chevrolet for Beard Motorsports on Sunday. The pair is also slated to compete in four additional Cup Series events in 2023 – Michigan International Speedway and Daytona International Speedway in August and Talladega Superspeedway and Charlotte Motor Speedway Roval in October.
Birthday Boy... Hill celebrates his 29th birthday on Friday, April 21.
Meet Hill... On Saturday, April 22 at 12:25 p.m. CT, Hill will sign autographs at the Bennett Transportation and Logistics booth in the Fan Midway at Talladega Superspeedway.
About Bennett Family of Companies... McDonough-Ga. based Bennett Family of Companies is a woman-owned, Women’s Enterprise Business Council (WBENC) certified, diversified transportation and logistics company. Through its 14 affiliated operating companies, the Bennett Family of Companies delivers integrated transportation and supply chain management solutions worldwide. Bennett has 4,625 drivers/owner-operators, over 1,000 employees and 600 agents located across the United States. For more information, visit www.bennettig.com.
About Realtree... Realtree is the world's leading designer of photorealistic camouflage, marketer, and licensor with over 2,000 licensees utilizing the Realtree patterns and brand. Thousands of outdoor and lifestyle products are available in Realtree camouflage patterns. In addition, Realtree is committed to supporting individuals and groups that work to ensure our outdoor heritage, veterans and military affairs, the conservation of natural places, and the wildlife that resides there.
AUSTIN HILL QUOTES:
Talladega Superspeedway and Daytona International Speedway are both superspeedways but tend to produce different races in that it seems cars can get really strung out at Talladega. What has been your experience with racing at Talladega versus Daytona?
“I’ve had success and have found myself up front at both Talladega and Daytona. I’m a firm believer that every superspeedway race races a little bit different than the last. You have to go into superspeedway weekends with a clear mindset. The things that maybe worked for you in Talladega last year, may not work for you this year. A lot has to do with the temperature outside, track temperature, the wind. There are a lot of different factors that play into the superspeedways with how the draft is that day. Every time we go to a superspeedway, it feels like I have to do something a little different inside the car to still get the performance out of the car that I’m looking for. When you get behind someone, the bubble is a lot different in each race that you run. I led laps and had a shot at winning at Talladega last season in the Xfinity car and it’s not a guarantee that what I did last year will work going into this weekend.”
You’ve had a lot of success on superspeedways in your career. Is there a reason why?
“The biggest thing for me is I feel like Derek Kneeland (Xfinity Series spotter) and I are really aggressive from the start of the race. During Stage 1, we learn to set ourselves up for Stage 2 and Stage 3. That is not going to change any; it’s just something that we have always done. If we get big runs, we pull out of line to see if it works. The more that you can learn in Stage 1 to apply to Stage 2 and 3, it sets you up better for when you get in the final 10 or 20 laps. You can apply everything that has been learned early in the race. This is something that is carried over for every race I’ve ever run on a superspeedway and probably won’t change going forward.”