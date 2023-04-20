McLaren Custom Grills to Sponsor Kyle Busch and Richard Childress Racing’s No. 8 Chevrolet in the NASCAR Cup Series

McLaren Custom Grills, a Winnipeg, Canada-based BBQ company specializing in custom BBQ grills for sports fans, has partnered with Richard Childress Racing to sponsor Kyle Busch and the No. 8 team in the NASCAR Cup Series, the team announced today.

The partnership will kick off at Talladega Superspeedway on Sunday, April 23 at 3 p.m. ET on FOX, MRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio. Busch will drive the No. 8 McLaren Custom Grills Chevrolet in select races during the 2023 season. The unique BBQ company will also debut custom products geared towards Kyle Busch and RCR fans this season.

“Both Richard Childress Racing and Kyle Busch have wide-reaching fan appeal so we can’t wait to cater to their passionate fan base with our custom grills,” said Mike McLaren, owner of McLaren Custom Grills. “We believe this race team partnership is the perfect platform for our custom grills and can’t wait to see the McLaren Custom Grill Chevy on the track this season.”

McLaren Custom Grills will leverage their RCR relationship to drive brand awareness and introduce race fans to custom products, available at mclarencustomgrills.com. The Winnipeg, Manitoba, Canada-based company is dedicated to making a barbecue that any sports fan would be thrilled to call their own, and a brand name that customers are proud to stand behind. In addition to their partnership with Richard Childress Racing, McLaren Custom Grills is the Official Barbeque Grill of the NBA.

“We are looking forward to helping Mike and his team introduce the McLaren Custom Grills brand to NASCAR fans,” said Torrey Galida, president of RCR. “They are going to love the products.”

McLaren Custom Grills can be purchased at mclarencustomgrills.com. For more information and all that is going on at RCR, visit rcrracing.com.

