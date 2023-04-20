Wednesday, Apr 19

NASCAR Cup Series News
Daniel Suárez Trackhouse Racing Talladega Advance

Strategy for a NASCAR Cup Series race at Talladega (Ala.) Superspeedway is like the game of musical chairs.

In the game, you want to be in front of a chair when the music stops.

At Talladega, you want to be in a safe area when the multicar accident strikes.

No. 99 Tootsie's Chevrolet driver Daniel Suárez knows selecting the safe strategy on the 2.66-mile track is easier said than done. His No. 99 Trackhouse team has been in the front in just about every race at Talladega over the last two seasons.

In October at Talladega, Suárez finished fourth in Stage 2 before overcoming engine issues in overtime to finish eighth. In April of last year, Suárez led 28 of the race's first 35 laps before he was collected by spinning cars in a nine-car accident on lap 90.

In April 2021, he was second on the white flag lap when a nudge from another car sent him off track and left him with a 23rd-place finish. Rain ended the October race on lap 117 of a scheduled 188 before Suárez could make his run to the front of the pack.

Given his performance at Talladega coupled with his recent success at sister-track Daytona (Fla.) International Speedway where he finished seventh in the Daytona 500 and led in the September race, Suárez is a favorite Sunday when the NASCAR Cup Series holds its 53rd annual spring race in Alabama.

His Trackhouse Racing teammate Ross Chastain took the checkered flag in this race last year.

Suárez arrives at Talladega after qualifying a season-best second at Martinsville (Va.) Speedway then earning 10 bonus points in the first two stages. He looked ready to battle for victory, but handling issues in the final laps dropped the No. 99 down the scoring order.

As the summer months approach, his Trackhouse Racing team's goal remains to win races and secure one of the 16 places in NASCAR's 2023 playoffs. After nine races in 2023 and 18 races remaining before the playoffs begin on Aug. 26 in Daytona, Suárez is 17th just six points behind the final playoff position.

Fox will air Sunday's race at 3 p.m. EDT.

 

Trackhouse Racing Enhances Fan Experience

With Video Boards & Live Music in Talladega

Trackhouse Racing will bring an innovation to the track Sunday in Talladega that has nothing to do with its two race cars.

The third-year NASCAR Cup Series team will display its four digital LED video boards on the back of Suárez’s No. 99 and Ross Chastain’s No. 1 team haulers parked in the NASCAR Cup Series garage.

The digital boards, debuted in Martinsville last Sunday have the capability to include 4K videos of race highlights, sponsor and Trackhouse content along with rotating graphics of Suárez and Chastain for fans in the garage.

The team will also bring up-and-coming country artist Taylor Lee to the track on Sunday to play an acoustic set at the Trackhouse team haulers, as part of pre-race entertainment in the garage.

Taylor Lee

The California country songwriter was on season 6 of NBC's The Voice. Since then he has been writing songs and playing shows all over California. More recently, he moved to Nashville, Tennessee to pursue his dreams to become a country artist.

Lee's performance and the video boards are an enhancement to the Trackhouse hospitality displayed behind the team’s haulers intended to engage and entertain partners, fans and guests in the NASCAR Cup Series garage area.

Trackhouse Racing PR

