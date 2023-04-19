Bommarito Automotive Group Partners with Erik Jones, LEGACY MOTOR CLUB for World Wide Technology Raceway Event as Primary Sponsor

LEGACY MOTOR CLUB today announced a partnership with Bommarito Automotive Group to be featured as the primary partner of Erik Jones and the No. 43 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 for the NASCAR Cup Series event on June 4 at World Wide Technology Raceway just outside of St. Louis.

Bommarito Automotive Group, Missouri’s No. 1 automotive dealer, partnered with Jones and the No. 43 in 2022 for the inaugural NASCAR Cup Series race at the track. Led by President John Bommarito and Vice President Chuck Wallis, Bommarito Automotive Group has been a staple in the St. Louis marketplace for more than 50 years. With over 1,000 dedicated team members, the Bommarito Automotive Group currently operates 20 automotive franchises throughout every St. Louis neighborhood. With a mission of having “one Bommarito vehicle in every driveway”, the Bommarito Automotive Group continues to experience unprecedented growth.

Jones turned out a stellar performance at last year’s event, starting 21st, leading four laps and finishing with a respectable seventh place finish in the No. 43 Chevrolet.

“I’m proud to partner with Bommarito Automotive Group for the second year in a row for the race in St. Louis,” said Jones. “There was a ton of excitement for this race last year, we ran really well and Bommarito had a huge presence at the track. I’m excited to get to the track and hope to put on a good show in front of their hometown crowd.”

“We are honored to be a partner in bringing NASCAR back to the St. Louis region thanks to the support of race fans across the country”, said John Bommarito, President of the Bommarito Automotive Group. “As a leading brand since 1971 in the Midwest marketplace, the Bommarito Automotive Group could not be prouder to once again adorn the legendary LEGACY MOTOR CLUB team, now co-owned by racing legend and seven-time NASCAR Cup Series Champion Jimmie Johnson with “The King” of stock car racing, Richard Petty serving as Team Ambassador, with the No. 43 Bommarito Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 for the 2nd Annual NASCAR Cup race right here in St. Louis.”

"Partnering once again with Richard Petty and LEGACY MOTOR CLUB goes down as one of our most iconic collaborations to date,” said Chuck Wallis, Vice President and General Manager of the Bommarito Automotive Group. "It's a dream come true for Bommarito's involvement in motorsports to be at such a competitive level. Incorporating Petty blue and the most celebrated brand in motorsports with ours is legendary. Great partners and friends."

Jones and the No. 43 Bommarito Automotive Group Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 will take to World Wide Technology Raceway for the NASCAR Cup Series race on Sunday, June 4 with coverage on FS1, Motor Racing Network (MRN) and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

LMC PR